Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mia Khalifa BOLD photos: 5 times ONLYFANS star shared SEXY pictures

    First Published May 2, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

    Ex-Onlyfans star Mia Khalifa is known for flaunting her hot body.

    article_image1

    Mia Khalifa is a former adult film actress, webcam model, and social media personality. She gained significant attention and controversy during her brief stint in the adult film industry from late 2014 to early 2015.

    article_image2

    Despite only working in the industry for a few months, she became one of the most searched-for performers on adult websites.

    article_image3

    Her rise to fame was largely attributed to her Lebanese heritage and her appearance in a controversial scene wearing a hijab, which sparked criticism and controversy from some conservative circles.

    article_image4

    Mia Khalifa received backlash and even death threats for her involvement in the industry, but she has since transitioned away from adult entertainment.

    article_image5

    After leaving the adult film industry, Khalifa has pursued various endeavors, including hosting a sports talk show and engaging in activism and philanthropy.

    article_image6

    She's been vocal about her experiences in the adult industry, often warning others about its pitfalls and advocating for better treatment of performers.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Parineeti Chopra sings patriotic song on DD National; old video from her teen years goes VIRAL - WATCH ATG

    Parineeti Chopra sings patriotic song on DD National; old video from her teen years goes VIRAL - WATCH

    cricket IPL 2024: Mahesh Babu expresses admiration for Nitish Reddy's recent performances with Sunrisers Hyderabad osf

    IPL 2024: Mahesh Babu expresses admiration for Nitish Reddy's recent performances with Sunrisers Hyderabad

    'Laapataa Ladies': Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt applaud Kiran Rao's film say, 'Make more film..' RKK

    'Laapataa Ladies': Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt applaud Kiran Rao's film say, 'Make more film..'

    Naga Chaitanya Shobhita Dhulipala wedding rumours: is Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest post a reply to the news? RBA

    Naga Chaitanya-Shobhita Dhulipala wedding rumours: Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest post a reply to the news?

    Heeramandi on Netflix: Did Adhyayan Suman really slap Manisha Koirala? Here's what we know (WATCH) RBA

    Heeramandi on Netflix: Did Adhyayan Suman really slap Manisha Koirala? Here's what we know (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Kerala man Abdul Rahim on death row in Saudi jail expected to be released soon as court summons Saudi family anr

    Kerala man on death row in Saudi jail expected to be released soon as court summons Saudi family

    Google Meet introduces new feature to let you transfer calls across devices without exiting gcw

    Google Meet introduces new feature to let you transfer calls across devices without exiting

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP announces Dinesh Pratap Singh for Rae Bareli, Karan Bhushan Singh for Kaiserganj AJR

    LS Elections 2024: BJP drops Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from UP's Kaiserganj constituency, fields his son

    Smita Jaykar reveals SHOCKING details about Aishwarya-Salman relationship RKK

    Smita Jaykar reveals SHOCKING details about Aishwarya-Salman love days

    Chaos at UCLA campus as California police move in to dismantle pro-Palestine protest camp (WATCH) snt

    Chaos at UCLA campus as California police move in to dismantle pro-Palestine protest camp (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon