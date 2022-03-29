Are Khloe Kardashian's butts' real? Netizens call it shady; check out her latest pictures

Kim Kardashian's sister Khloé Kardashian's latest social media posts are getting trolled by social media users, calling it shady and more

The reality TV personality Khloé Kardashian, 37 has gone through a significant transition, admitting that she used to feel like the "big, ugly sister" when she was younger. She is the younger sister of Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Kim Kardashian, 41, all of whom rose to fame in the early 2000s.



Image: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

She previously stated that after their rise to fame on Keeping Up with the Kardashians (KUWTK), she frequently felt "in the background" at family photoshoots. However, she has since experienced a change that has seen her emerge from the shadows and flaunt her "revenge figure" in social media posts.

A few hours ago, she shared some videos from her workout on her Instagram stories. Soon these pictures went viral and social media started posting their comments.



One said, "Her natural glutes” y’all funny". "That was so cringy 😮," another said. "Look what the fuck y'all done did. Y'all have made this woman tan her hands orange cuz y'all said she had a chicken fingers," one commented.



In the video, she was seen doing her workout on Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West aka Ye's popular song.

It is reported that, Khloé resumed her relationship with Tristan two years ago, with the pair having been quarantined together with their daughter True during the Covid pandemic.



Tristan and Khloé restored affair are said to have ended last year when it was found that he had fathered a kid with another lady. Later, he apologised to Khloé.

