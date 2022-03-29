Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Are Khloe Kardashian's butts' real? Netizens call it shady; check out her latest pictures

    First Published Mar 29, 2022, 10:12 AM IST

    Kim Kardashian's sister Khloé Kardashian's latest social media posts are getting trolled by social media users, calling it shady and more

    The reality TV personality Khloé Kardashian, 37 has gone through a significant transition, admitting that she used to feel like the "big, ugly sister" when she was younger. She is the younger sister of Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Kim Kardashian, 41, all of whom rose to fame in the early 2000s.
     

    Image: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

    She previously stated that after their rise to fame on Keeping Up with the Kardashians (KUWTK), she frequently felt "in the background" at family photoshoots. However, she has since experienced a change that has seen her emerge from the shadows and flaunt her "revenge figure" in social media posts.

    A few hours ago, she shared some videos from her workout on her Instagram stories. Soon these pictures went viral and social media started posting their comments.
     

    One said, "Her natural glutes” y’all funny". "That was so cringy 😮," another said. "Look what the fuck y'all done did. Y'all have made this woman tan her hands orange cuz y'all said she had a chicken fingers," one commented.
     

    In the video, she was seen doing her workout on Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West aka Ye's popular song.

     It is reported that, Khloé resumed her relationship with Tristan two years ago, with the pair having been quarantined together with their daughter True during the Covid pandemic.
     

    Tristan and Khloé restored affair are said to have ended last year when it was found that he had fathered a kid with another lady. Later, he apologised to Khloé.
     

    Meanwhile, the basketball player had public apologised to Khloe Kardashian for having another with a lady. In his apology, Triston Thompson had said, "Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols," Thompson wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 3. "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son."

    "Khloé, you don't deserve this," Thompson candidly admitted in his Instagram post. "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years," he said,

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dubai Expo 2020 Ranveer Singh teaches Malhari steps to Union Minister Anurag Thakur RBA

    Dubai Expo 2020: Ranveer Singh teaches ‘Malhari’ steps to Union Minister Anurag Thakur; video goes viral

    Will Smith says, 'I Was Wrong' apologises to Chris Rock on Instagram; read post RBA

    'I was wrong': Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock on Instagram; read post

    Academy Awards BTS surprises all with their Oscars 2022 appearance drb

    BTS surprises all with their Oscars 2022 appearance

    RRR Box Office With Rs 500 cr SS Rajamouli Ram Charan Jr NTR starrer breaks Prabhas Baahubali 2 record drb

    RRR Box Office: With Rs 500 cr SS Rajamouli's Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer breaks Prabhas’s Baahubali 2 record

    KGF Chapter 2: Who is Anant Nag? Why did Prakash Raj replace him in Yash's film? RBA

    KGF Chapter 2: Who is Anant Nag? Why did Prakash Raj replace him in Yash's film?

    Recent Stories

    Border dispute: Assam and Meghalaya CMs to meet Amit Shah to settle dispute - Adt

    Border dispute: Assam and Meghalaya CMs to meet Amit Shah to settle dispute

    Bihar Class 10 Board Exam results 2022: How to check results-dnm

    Bihar Class 10 Board Exam results 2022: How to check results

    Petrol diesel price hiked again; petrol now at Rs 100, diesel at Rs 91.47-dnm

    Petrol, diesel price hiked again; petrol now at Rs 100, diesel at Rs 91.47

    India is training Sri Lankan Navy, Air Force on operating ALH

    India is training Sri Lankan Navy, Air Force on operating ALH

    Is Alia Bhatt upset with RRR's makers? Did she unfollow SS Rajamouli on Instagram? RBA

    Is Alia Bhatt upset with RRR's makers? Did she unfollow SS Rajamouli on Instagram?

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka hijab row: Student walks out of exam hall in Bagalkot; 39 miss exam in Mysuru-ycb

    Karnataka hijab row: Student walks out of exam hall in Bagalkot; 39 miss exam in Mysuru

    Video Icon
    Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: Muslim students follow HC order, remove hijab and enter exam centers - ycb

    Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: Muslim students follow HC order, remove hijab and enter exam centers

    Video Icon
    Man attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after breaching security cordon

    Man attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after breaching security cordon

    Video Icon
    Madrasas brainwash children, I will appeal to CM to ban them: Karnataka MLA Renukacharya - ycb

    Madrasas brainwash children, I will appeal to CM to ban them: Karnataka MLA Renukacharya

    Video Icon
    Bus tragedy in Andhra Pradesh several dead, injured - ycb

    Wedding turns tragic in Andhra Pradesh as bus falls into 50-feet pit killing 7, injuring 45

    Video Icon