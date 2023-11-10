Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kim Kardashian hot photos: Fashion icon flaunts her flawless figure in stunning black bodycon dress

    First Published Nov 10, 2023, 5:59 PM IST

    See the latest sizzling snapshots of fashion icon Kim Kardashian as she showcases her impeccable style in a striking black bodycon dress, complete with a plunging neckline.

    article_image1

    Renowned for her impeccable fashion sense, Kim Kardashian has once more captivated the internet with her latest photos featuring a stunning black bodycon dress.

    article_image2

    The dress boasts a snug, form-fitting appearance with a plunging neckline and front strings. Additionally, it is adorned with Christian crosses intricately embroidered throughout its entirety.

    article_image3

    Kim Kardashian enhanced her appearance by accessorizing with a sizable silver chain adorned with a Christian cross pendant, along with coordinating silver ear studs.

    article_image4

    For her makeup, she opted for a shade of light brown lipstick, perfectly complemented by matching eyeshadow. Additionally, she adorned her nails with black nail polish, completing her chic and coordinated look.

    article_image5

    She styled her hair in an elegant bun, contributing to her overall allure. Completing the ensemble, she adorned both hands with silver-colored rings.

    article_image6

    As for her work Kim gained initial fame through "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," which followed the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family. The show ran for 20 seasons.

    article_image7

    Kim has been involved in modeling and has appeared on numerous magazine covers. She has also endorsed various products and brands. She also launched her own beauty and fragrance lines. Additionaly she has been a prominent figure in the fashion industry. She collaborated with her sisters on various fashion ventures and launched her own clothing and accessory lines.

    article_image8

    In latest news about her, Kim Kardashian recently acknowledged getting a tattoo, despite having previously expressed that it was something she wouldn't do.

