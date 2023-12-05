KIFF 2023: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Anil Kapoor and others grace prestigious film festival in Kolkata

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Dec 5, 2023, 5:21 PM IST

    KIFF 2023: Superstar Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Anil Kapoor, Babul Supriyo, bengali star Raj Chakraborty and others are about to grace the inauguration ceremony of the prestigious Kolkata International Film Festival 2023. Salman Khan has already reached Kolkata and has been received from the airport by TMC MP and singer Babul Supriyo

    article_image1

    IMdb

    KIFF 2023: Superstar Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Anil Kapoor, Babul Supriyo, bengali star Raj Chakraborty and others are about to grace the inauguration ceremony of the prestigious Kolkata International Film Festival 2023. Salman Khan has already reached Kolkata and has been received from the airport by TMC MP and singer Babul Supriyo

    article_image2

    IMDb

    Amidst the distinguished gathering, Bollywood luminary Salman Khan, alongside the esteemed presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other notable dignitaries, ceremoniously illuminated the auspicious lamp, signifying the formal commencement of the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF)

    article_image3

    Kamal Haasan

    Kamal Haasan attends the inauguration ceremony of the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival 2023.

    article_image4

    IMDb

    Satrughan Sinha is present with his daughter Sonakshi Sinha at the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival 2023

    article_image5

    IMDb

    Sourav Ganguly is present with his wife famous dancer Dona Ganguly at the 29th International Kolkata Film Festival 2023

    article_image6

    IMDb

    At the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival, the organizers bestowed special recognition upon esteemed film personalities and distinguished guests including Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Sourav Ganguly. They were honored with unique commemorative trophies in acknowledgment of their significant contributions

    article_image7

    IMDb

    Sonakshi Sinha is also in attendance with her father TMC MP Satrughan Sinha at the 29th International Kolkata Film Festival 2023

    article_image8

    IMDb

    'Animal' star Anil Kapoor in attendance as a guest of honour at the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival 2023

