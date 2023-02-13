Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kiara Advani, Sidharth's reception: Disha Patani gets brutally trolled for her Revealing outfit (Pictures)

    First Published Feb 13, 2023, 9:07 AM IST

    Bollywood actor Disha Patani is frequently criticised and trolled for her bold clothing. However, the actress has never shied away from wearing outlandish outfits. 

    Disha Patani is being mocked and trolled again for her dress. The actress is under fire for reportedly wearing "revealing" outfit at the wedding reception of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra.

    The 'Malang' actress wore a green shimmering backless top and a sexy matching skirt with a thigh-high split to Sid-Kiara's reception.

    A part of the internet was not pleased with her dress. Many people mocked Disha's "inappropriate" attire during a wedding event.
     

    "Why is she dressed like a belly dancer at a wedding?" one person wondered. "Has she come to a wedding event or a club?" asked another.

    "How come she has no fashion sense? "The attire appears to be very cheap and unprofessional," remarked a third person.

    She wore the co-ord outfit with high heels and makeup with a dewy finish. Her appearance was finished with soft curls, smoky eyes, and glossy lips. Meanwhile, Kiara and Sidharth dressed up for their Mumbai reception. The pair looked stunning as they walked down the red carpet at their Mumbai reception.

    Disha's next appearance will be in Dharma Productions' Yodha, with Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna. She is also filming Suriya 42, her Tamil debut, opposite Suriya. Disha is featured in Project K, which also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan.

    Kiara eschewed the usual style in favour of a sleek black and white ensemble. She accessorised it with a big emerald necklace and a tight bun on her hair.

    On the other hand, Sidharth stole our hearts with his glittering jacket, which he teamed with black slacks. Sid and Kiara stood for the cameras while holding hands.
     

    On February 7, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani married at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. It was a highly guarded occasion. On her wedding day, Kiara looked lovely in a Manish Malhotra-designed pink lehenga with heavy diamond and emerald jewellery, while Sidharth donned a magnificent sherwani.

    Super Bowl Halftime Show: Rihanna is pregnant; confirms spokeswoman

    Super Bowl: Is Rihanna pregnant again? Netizens notice her rubbing belly as she performs live- WATCH

    Who is MC Stan? Meet Bigg Boss 16 winner, also the most-voted contestant ever in history of Bigg Boss

    'He deserves winning Bigg Boss 16': Nimrit Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Sajid Khan's lovely message for MC Stan

    Oscar-nominated Kantara gets huge credit as Home Minister Amit Shah is awestruck by Dakshina Kannada culture

    US fighter jet F-16 shoots down another mysterious flying object over Michigan State, third in 3 days

    Super Bowl Halftime Show: Rihanna is pregnant; confirms spokeswoman

    Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Sikkim, no casualties reported

    Super Bowl: Is Rihanna pregnant again? Netizens notice her rubbing belly as she performs live- WATCH

    Who is MC Stan? Meet Bigg Boss 16 winner, also the most-voted contestant ever in history of Bigg Boss

    Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

