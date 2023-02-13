Kiara Advani, Sidharth's reception: Disha Patani gets brutally trolled for her Revealing outfit (Pictures)

Bollywood actor Disha Patani is frequently criticised and trolled for her bold clothing. However, the actress has never shied away from wearing outlandish outfits.

Disha Patani is being mocked and trolled again for her dress. The actress is under fire for reportedly wearing "revealing" outfit at the wedding reception of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra.

The 'Malang' actress wore a green shimmering backless top and a sexy matching skirt with a thigh-high split to Sid-Kiara's reception.

A part of the internet was not pleased with her dress. Many people mocked Disha's "inappropriate" attire during a wedding event.



"Why is she dressed like a belly dancer at a wedding?" one person wondered. "Has she come to a wedding event or a club?" asked another.

"How come she has no fashion sense? "The attire appears to be very cheap and unprofessional," remarked a third person.

She wore the co-ord outfit with high heels and makeup with a dewy finish. Her appearance was finished with soft curls, smoky eyes, and glossy lips. Meanwhile, Kiara and Sidharth dressed up for their Mumbai reception. The pair looked stunning as they walked down the red carpet at their Mumbai reception.

Disha's next appearance will be in Dharma Productions' Yodha, with Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna. She is also filming Suriya 42, her Tamil debut, opposite Suriya. Disha is featured in Project K, which also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan.

Kiara eschewed the usual style in favour of a sleek black and white ensemble. She accessorised it with a big emerald necklace and a tight bun on her hair.

On the other hand, Sidharth stole our hearts with his glittering jacket, which he teamed with black slacks. Sid and Kiara stood for the cameras while holding hands.



