    Kiara Advani Birthday: Know her net worth, education, salary, car collection and more

    First Published Jul 31, 2022, 8:00 AM IST

    Actor Kiara Advani’s net worth will blow your mind! She owns a BMW and Mercedes, apart from a plush apartment worth Rs 15 crore. Meanwhile, Kiara is reportedly celebrating her birthday with rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra in Dubai. Pictures of the two actors also surfaced on Saturday.

    Image: Kiara Advani/Instagram

    Bollywood actor Kiara Advani is enjoying possibly the best phase of her career, so far. After the success of ‘Shershaa’, Kiara had another hit film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ followed by another successful movie, ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’. The actor, who celebrates her 30th birthday today, on Sunday, has a net worth that will your mind! Scroll down to know how Kiara has grown over these years along with everything that you know about her most prized possessions!

    Image: Kiara Advani/Instagram

    Kiara Advani Personal Life: The actor was born to a businessman father and a teacher on July 31, 1992. Her real name is Aliya Advani but she changed it to Kiara, inspired by Priyanka Chopra’s character name from ‘Anjaaana Anjaani’ (2010) since actor Alia Bhatt was already an established actor in the industry. Interestingly, it was actor Salman Khan who suggested to Kiara that she changes her name. Meanwhile, Kiara is reportedly celebrating her birthday with rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra in Dubai. Pictures of the two actors also surfaced on Saturday.

    Image: Kiara Advani/Instagram

    Kiara Advani career: Kiara marked her Bollywood debut in the year 2014 with the comedy film ‘Fugly’. Her real fame came with the movie ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, where she portrayed the character of Sakshi Dhoni. Later, Shahid Kapoor-starrer ‘Kabir Singh’, brought more fame to her. And in the recent past. The actor has given three back-to-back successful films – ‘Shershaah’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ and ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’.

    Image: Kiara Advani/Instagram

    Kiara Advani Net Worth: Over the years that she has spent in the film industry, Kiara Advani has an impressive net worth. As per reports, her net worth in 2022, so far, stands at Rs 23 cores ($3 million).

    Image: Kiara Advani/Instagram

    Kiara Advani Salary and income: The actor reportedly charges roughly Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore per film. For Kabir Singh, Kaira was reportedly paid around Rs 3 crores and has only delivered more successes ever since. Apart from the films, Kiara charges Rs 1 crore for each brand endorsement.

    Image: Kiara Advani/Instagram

    Kiara Advani Property and Assets: When it comes to properties and assets, Kiara has never stopped herself from splurging into this one space. She is a proud owner of a plush apartment at Planet Godrej Skyscraper in Mahalaxmi. The price of her apartment is reported to be around Rs 15 crore.

    Image: Kiara Advani/Instagram

    Kiara Advani Car Collection: Like all other celebrities from the entertainment industry, Kiara Advani too has a love for luxury cars. She presently owns a BMW X5 which is priced at Rs 80 lakhs, a BMW 530d of Rs 74.49 lakhs and a Mercedes-Benz E220D (Rs 60.13 lakhs).

