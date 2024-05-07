Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt looks elegant in Sabyasachi's floral saree, see pictures

Alia Bhatt attended the Met Gala 2024 in New York on Sunday.

She posted a series of pictures on her Instagram and soon after the post went viral as netizens loved her look.

The ethereal saree had a greenish touch and came with white and pink flowers, making the actress look as elegant as ever.

The blouse came with a bow and the pallu was long as ever covering the entire red carpet and the MET stairs.



Alia Bhatt had her hair in curls and wore a mang tikka with a green diamond with minimal makeup to complete her look.

The saree was an effort of 163 individuals, including master craftspeople, embroiderers, artists, and dyers, investing a total of 1965 man hours.

This year's Met Gala theme was 'Garden of Time' and Sabyasachi's designed outfit matched very well with the theme.