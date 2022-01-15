  • Facebook
    Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband Lamar Odom calls Tristan Thompson 'corny';slams NBA player

    First Published Jan 15, 2022, 6:00 AM IST
    Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband Lamar Odom first reacted to Tristan Thompson's paternity suit, saying she deserves the world and now called Thompson's ‘dude is corny’

    Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband Lamar Odom recently talked about the ongoing drama of Tristan Thompson's paternity test. Lamar Odom had once reacted to the news saying Khloe deserves the world. 
     

    A few weeks ago, Tristan Thompson, who was dating Khloe Kardashian and is also the father of her daughter, 3-years-old True Thompson, took to Instagram to reveal the results of his paternity test and confirmed that he's the father of Maralee Nichols' son. 
     

    During an interview with TMZ, Lamar Odom called Tristan Thompson 'corny' for cheating on the Good American founder, Khloe Kardashian, and allegedly fathering a child with his fitness trailer Maralee Nichols while they were dating. 
     

    Describing his disgust over Tristan Thompson’s action, Lamar Odom said, “Dude is corny for that.” Lamar Odom also stated he hadn’t been fortunate enough to reach out to her (Khloe).

    Odom also said that what happened to her is too bad, but she will be all right. In the interview, he was also asked if he talked to Khloe Kardashian, or if given a chance, will he? To which, Odom said: “First, I would hug her. I have not seen her in a long time. And I will say to her be strong for her daughter and keep her faith in God. ALSO READ: Kardashian-Jenner kids get expensive gifts from Kris Jenner; Kim Kardashian shares glimpse; check this out

    As far as renewing things, Lamar Odom said, “Just to be around Khloe would be a blessing.” In a statement posted on Instagram, Tristan Thompson also apologised to Khloe, saying: “Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” he wrote. Also Read: Are fans accusing Khloe Kardashian of dodging the racism scandal by sharing daughter's pictures? Read details

