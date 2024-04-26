Pavi Caretaker Review: Is Dileep's comedy movie worth watching or not? Read

The film Pavi Caretaker, directed by Vineeth Kumar, stars Dileep as the title character of Pavi, an unmarried carer whose life changes as he makes a unique friendship, bringing color to his otherwise humdrum lifestyle within a residential complex. Meanwhile, the movie is getting mixed responses from the audiences.

The Malayalam movie Pavi Caretaker starring Dileep hit theatres today. The film, directed by Vineeth Kumar, stars Dileep as the title character of Pavi, an unmarried carer whose life changes as he makes a unique friendship, bringing color to his otherwise humdrum lifestyle within a residential complex. The movie is getting mixed responses from the audience.

Juhi Jayakumar, Shreya Rugmini, Rosmin, Swathi, and Dilina Ramakrishnan are the five female leads of the movie. Joining them in the cast are Johnny Antony, Radhika Sarathkumar, Dharmajan Bolgatti, Sphatikam George, Abhishek Joseph, Master Sripath, Shaiju Adimali, Deepu Panicker, Shahi Kabir and Jinu Ben.

During the film's trailer premiere event, Dileep spoke to the media about how important Pavi Caretaker's success is to him, especially amid a downturn in his career. Dileep mentioned that Pavi Caretaker is his 149th film. "As someone who cries daily and makes my audience laugh through my films, Pavi Caretaker is very important to me," he said. He said the film includes both hilarious and heartwarming parts, and he is optimistic that the audience will like it. Pavi Caretaker is scheduled for release on April 26.