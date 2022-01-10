  • Facebook
    Are fans accusing Khloe Kardashian of dodging the racism scandal by sharing daughter's pictures? Read details

    First Published Jan 10, 2022, 3:36 PM IST
    Khloe Kardashian has posted new pictures of her daughter. Social media users suggest she is trying to “distract” from the racial scandal.

    A video from ‘Keeping up with Kardashians’ has resurfaced recently that has triggered a fresh stir on social media. In this video, Khloe Kardashian has allegedly used the N-word, which has not gone down well with many. Khloe Kardashian shared a series of her daughter on Instagram. The pictures are of her daughter holding their cat and posing. These pictures have garnered lots of love on Instagram. However, there is a section of people who have criticised Khloe alleging that she is deliberately using her daughter’s pictures as a way to dodge the racism scandal that began after her video resurfaced recently.

    The 37-year-old, Khloe Kardashian, had a simple caption of a heart emoji, to the adorable pictures of her three-year-old daughter. But, social media users thought this post was Khloe’s motive to clear her name from the alleged racism scandal.

    One of the users on Reddit wrote as to how adorable Khloe Kardashian’s daughter and the cat look together. The user instantly also raised a “theory” wherein “they post their kids after a scandal”. Another user had a similar comment wherein the user highlighted how pictures of kids are posted after “something bad gets brought up about them”. One more user, posted saying this (using pictures of kids) is a way to distract from scandals.

    The video, or rather the alleged racial scandal, that people are talking about this an old video from ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’ wherein Khloe Kardashian had made a rather shocking statement. In this scene, Khloe was defending her sister, Kim Kardashian, after trolls accused her of appropriating black culture. Giving it back to the trolls, Khloe said that her baby is black. She also went on to add that she only likes “black c**k”. and then suddenly, in the video, Khloe is heard using the ‘N-word’ while describing a few of the name-callings she receives.

    When the video resurfaced on the internet, after a Twitter user reposted it, fans urged Hulu to not go ahead with their new show. Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian was recently in the news after her ex-Tristan Thompson sought a public apology from her for having a baby with a Houston woman which was proved after a paternity test.

