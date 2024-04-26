Pushpa 2: The Rule: Has Allu Arjun hiked his FEE? Will he become one of the highest-paid actors in India?

Pushpa, which debuted in December 2021, was a fantastic watch for fans, but what surprised many was the film's exceptional success and anticipation in the Hindi belt.

The pay discrepancy between South Indian celebrities and their Bollywood rivals is stark, with statistics skyrocketing. Icons like Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay fetch exorbitant fees, with sources estimating payments as high as Rs 250 crores each film.

Amidst this backdrop, excitement for Pushpa 2 grows. It promises a spectacle that combines action, emotion, and thrill in equal measure, making it one of the most anticipated films of 2024 in India.

The pre-release hysteria surrounding Pushpa 2 is incredible, with stories circulating of huge pre-release sales topping Rs 1,000 crores. This stratospheric number includes a variety of income sources such as theatrical distribution, audio, satellite, and digital rights, with Netflix allegedly spending Rs 275 crores on OTT rights alone.

According to reports quoted by the Hindustan Times, the increased expectation has unavoidably influenced main actor Allu Arjun's price structure, resulting in a huge 30% rise in his salary.

Allu Arjun, who allegedly received Rs 100 crore for Pushpa: The Rise, is now being paid more for the sequel, which is written and directed by Sukumar Bandreddi. The actor is currently one of the highest-paid performers in India, with a salary of Rs 150 crore.

Allu Arjun's commitment to the part of Pushpa Raj, with the powerful Fahadh Faasil repeating his role as the antagonist, is palpable, as seen by extravagant costumes and high-octane action sequences.

Allu Arjun has opted to concentrate his talents on one project at a time. His next venture is likely to be directed by Atlee, who is best known for his work on Jawan. Pushpa 2 promises to be a compelling cinematic experience, with Rashmika Mandanna taking on a larger role as Allu Arjun's on-screen wife, Srivalli.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is a tribute to the changing environment of Indian cinema, where storytelling talent combines with unprecedented financial inputs to offer an unforgettable cinematic extravaganza.