    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's Haldi pictures out: Awww moments of Mr, Mrs Kaushal (Inside pictures)

    First Published Dec 11, 2021, 12:58 PM IST
    Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shared a series of gorgeous pictures from their dreamy Haldi ceremony, take a look at these awesome memories of the couple and their families

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's Haldi pictures out: Awww moments of Mr, Mrs Kaushal (Inside pictures)

    After the stunning wedding pictures, Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal just shared the Haldi ceremony photos on their social media pages.  Image courtesy: Katrina Kaif/Vicky Kaushal Instagram

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's Haldi pictures out: Awww moments of Mr, Mrs Kaushal (Inside pictures)

    The couple tied the knot on December 9 in the presents of their closest family and friends assembled in the picturesque city of Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The wedding was a 3-day long wedding festivities, which started on December 7. Image courtesy: Katrina Kaif/Vicky Kaushal Instagram

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's Haldi pictures out: Awww moments of Mr, Mrs Kaushal (Inside pictures)

    On December 9 the couple shared a series of breaking wedding pictures, which was magical. Now, Vicky and Katrina shared the Haldi ceremony pictures where we can see both of them having a fun time with their friends and family.   Image courtesy: Katrina Kaif/Vicky Kaushal Instagram

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's Haldi pictures out: Awww moments of Mr, Mrs Kaushal (Inside pictures)

    Sharing the photos with fans on Instagram, the couple wrote, “Shukr. Sabr. Khushi. (Grateful. Patience. Happiness)." The Bharat actor, Katrina Kaif, 38, and URI star Vicky Kaushal, 33, had been dating for about two years.  Image courtesy: Katrina Kaif/Vicky Kaushal Instagram

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's Haldi pictures out: Awww moments of Mr, Mrs Kaushal (Inside pictures)

    Vicky and Katrina’s wedding post has crossed over 11 million likes and many comments from their fans and celebrities in just a day. The pictures were regal, exquisite, and fu=illed with love and happiness.  Image courtesy: Katrina Kaif/Vicky Kaushal Instagram

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's Haldi pictures out: Awww moments of Mr, Mrs Kaushal (Inside pictures)

    Katrina wore a red Sabyasachi lehenga and his designed jewellery at the wedding. At the same time, Vicky wore an ivory coloured sherwani with handwork on it again designed by Sabyasachi.  Image courtesy: Katrina Kaif/Vicky Kaushal Instagram

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's Haldi pictures out: Awww moments of Mr, Mrs Kaushal (Inside pictures)

    Katrina opted for a heavy Rajasthani necklace with round nath, Matha-patti and Jhumkas. ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif wedding: Bride, groom look mesmerizing as sun sets in the background  Image courtesy: Katrina Kaif/Vicky Kaushal Instagram

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's Haldi pictures out: Awww moments of Mr, Mrs Kaushal (Inside pictures)

    On Friday, the two lovebirds left for Mumbai in a chopper they were snapped by the photographers at the Jaipur airport.  Image courtesy: Katrina Kaif/Vicky Kaushal Instagram

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's Haldi pictures out: Awww moments of Mr, Mrs Kaushal (Inside pictures)

    Katrina Kaif going towards the chopper was seen sporting a light-coloured printed salwar suit, with her hair kept open.  Image courtesy: Katrina Kaif/Vicky Kaushal Instagram

