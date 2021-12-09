Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif wedding: Bride, groom look mesmerizing as sun sets in the background

The two Bollywood actors, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have shared glimpses of their dreamy wedding amidst the backdrop of a sunset in a heritage property at Six Senses Fort in Rajasthan on Thursday.

Inage courtesy: Katrina Kaif/Vicky Kaushal instagram

The newly wedded couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have shared a fresh set of pictures from the wedding, official announcing the marriage to the world. The couple took to Instagram to share the pictures from the dreamy wedding which was held at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. They both, in their respective posts, wrote: “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

Inage courtesy: Katrina Kaif/Vicky Kaushal instagram

In the photographs that are the two shared, Katrina Kaif wore a red-coloured lehenga while her hubby, Vicky Kaushal wore an ivory coloured sherwani work handwork on it. The Dulheraja wore a golden safa (headgear) and completed his attire with a matching shawl and green necklace ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Wedding Live Updates: The couple is officially married; see photo.

Inage courtesy: Katrina Kaif/Vicky Kaushal instagram

Katrina opted for a heavy Rajasthani Aad necklace for the jewellery along with a set of round nath (nose ring), Matha-patti and Jhumkas. She also wore the traditional red choodas in her hands as well as the kaleeras, looking like a perfect Punjabi Dulhan, just as Vicky Kaushal’s mother, Veena Kaushal had reportedly dreamt off.

Inage courtesy: Katrina Kaif/Vicky Kaushal instagram

Their photographs show the immense love that the couple – Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal share. They two were all smiles and also much in love as they could keep their eyes off each other. The couple’s pheras toom place at an open setup with was decorated with white flowers. Their varmalas were also made of mogras (jasmine) and no roses. ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding Day 2 highlights: Couple met through a common friend

Inage courtesy: Katrina Kaif/Vicky Kaushal instagram