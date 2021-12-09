  • Facebook
    Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif wedding: Bride, groom look mesmerizing as sun sets in the background

    First Published Dec 9, 2021, 9:08 PM IST
    The two Bollywood actors, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have shared glimpses of their dreamy wedding amidst the backdrop of a sunset in a heritage property at Six Senses Fort in Rajasthan on Thursday.

    Inage courtesy: Katrina Kaif/Vicky Kaushal instagram

    The newly wedded couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have shared a fresh set of pictures from the wedding, official announcing the marriage to the world. The couple took to Instagram to share the pictures from the dreamy wedding which was held at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. They both, in their respective posts, wrote: “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

    Inage courtesy: Katrina Kaif/Vicky Kaushal instagram

    In the photographs that are the two shared, Katrina Kaif wore a red-coloured lehenga while her hubby, Vicky Kaushal wore an ivory coloured sherwani work handwork on it. The Dulheraja wore a golden safa (headgear) and completed his attire with a matching shawl and green necklace

    ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Wedding Live Updates: The couple is officially married; see photo.

    Inage courtesy: Katrina Kaif/Vicky Kaushal instagram

    Katrina opted for a heavy Rajasthani Aad necklace for the jewellery along with a set of round nath (nose ring), Matha-patti and Jhumkas.  She also wore the traditional red choodas in her hands as well as the kaleeras, looking like a perfect Punjabi Dulhan, just as Vicky Kaushal’s mother, Veena Kaushal had reportedly dreamt off.

    Inage courtesy: Katrina Kaif/Vicky Kaushal instagram

    Their photographs show the immense love that the couple – Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal share. They two were all smiles and also much in love as they could keep their eyes off each other. The couple’s pheras toom place at an open setup with was decorated with white flowers. Their varmalas were also made of mogras (jasmine) and no roses.

    ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding Day 2 highlights: Couple met through a common friend

    Inage courtesy: Katrina Kaif/Vicky Kaushal instagram

    Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding has been the biggest event of the year that has grabbed all attention of the media. All the eyes were on this couple’s wedding as they had managed to keep it partially away from the media light, even though reports about the pre-wedding festivities, etc kept making the headlines.

