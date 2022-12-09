Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's FIRST wedding anniversary: Here's what actress gifted to her hubby

    First Published Dec 9, 2022, 7:54 AM IST

    Katrina Kaif gets this quite pricey gift from her spouse Vicky Kaushal on their first wedding anniversary. Both dated for two long years, but they kept their relationship a secret. On December 9, 2021, the couple tied the knot in Rajasthan during a private wedding ceremony.

    Image: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif/Instagram

    Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are celebrating their first anniversary and like they say, firsts are always memorable and special. Both are currently enjoying and relaxing in the hills sharing stunning images from their break.

    Image: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif/Instagram

    Vickat fans are swooning over their chemistry and cannot get enough of their adorableness. And on this important day, Bollywood's favourite pair has presented each other with costly presents they will remember for life.

    Image: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif/Instagram

    According to an insider, Katrina Kaif's husband makes her unique jewellery, which is very important for them and reflects how the actor feels about her. While he waits to see what colour Katrina has chosen for the fancy car she gave him as a gift, the couple may soon be driving. Katrina and Vicky will also invest in a few houses every year around their anniversary time and make it unforgettable.
     

    Image: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif/Instagram

    Katrina recently took to Instagram to share lovely photos from the hills taken by none other than her husband, Vicky. Their wedding became one of the most talked-about events in Bollywood.
     

    Image: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif/Instagram

    Katrina Kaif once admitted on Koffee With Karan that she might look good with Vicky. In another episode, when Karan Johar told Vicky that Katrina admired his work in Uri and thought they would make a good on-screen couple, Vicky was ecstatic. After that, both were invited to Anupama Chopra's podcast show. The chemistry between the two was clear on the show. Following this, word quickly spread that the celebrities had begun dating.
     

    Image: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif/Instagram

    The two were then seen spotted on an award show. Katrina was called upon the stage when Vicky asked her “Mujhse Shaadi Karogi?” He adds, “Shaadi ka season chal raha hai, toh maine socha mai bhi puch lun.. Mujhse shaadi karogi?"

    Image: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif/Instagram

    Vicky and Katrina Kaif married on December 9 in Sawai Madhopur Six Senses last year in front of just a few close friends and family. Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Vijay Krishna Acharya, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were guests who attended the hush-hush wedding.

    Image: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif/Instagram

    It was only after their wedding that the two put out pictures from their wedding ceremony, officially announcing it to the world.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Actress Himanshi Khurana opens up about her encounter with depression after Big Boss 13 vma

    Actress Himanshi Khurana opens up about her encounter with depression after Big Boss 13

    Who is Celine Dion? A look at the singer's best songs who has been diagnosed with Stiff Person syndrome vma

    Who is Celine Dion? A look at the singer's best songs who has been diagnosed with Stiff Person syndrome

    Sreejita De re-enacts how Tina Dutta hugs Shalin when the camera is on them, making audiences go ROFL vma

    Sreejita De re-enacts how Tina Dutta hugs Shalin when the camera is on them, making audiences go ROFL

    'The Family Man' fame Manoj Bajpayee's mother Geeta Devi breathes her last at 80 vma

    'The Family Man' fame Manoj Bajpayee's mother Geeta Devi breathes her last at 80

    Deepika Padukone is back as Meenamma for Rohit Shetty's 'Current Laga Re', and fans are in a frenzy vma

    Deepika Padukone is back as Meenamma for Rohit Shetty's 'Current Laga Re', and fans are in a frenzy

    Recent Stories

    Jaggery to Bajra, 6 winter superfoods to add to your diet sur

    Jaggery to Bajra, 6 winter superfoods to add to your diet

    Football is the least talented sport on earth - Dana White-ayh

    'Football is the least talented sport on earth' - Dana White

    Must do yoga asanas you should do to keep yourself hydrated and vibrant in winters SUR

    Must do yoga asanas you should do to keep yourself hydrated and vibrant in winters

    Daily Horoscope for December 9 2022 Taurus Aries Cancer Scorpio Capricorn Virgo Leo gcw

    Daily Horoscope for December 9, 2022: Superb day for Taurus; be careful Cancer, Scorpio

    Numerology Prediction for December 9 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for December 9, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    Gujarat Election 2022 AAP breached BJP's Gujarat fortress and became national party, says Kejriwal

    AAP breached BJP's Gujarat 'fortress'; became national party: Kejriwal

    Video Icon
    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge

    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge

    Video Icon
    I have one mother at home, and ATKMB ATK Mohun Bagan is the other - Fans emotional on Indian Super League return to home venue-ayh

    'I have one mother at home, and ATKMB is the other' - Fans emotional on ISL's return to home venue

    Video Icon
    India vs Bangladesh, IND vs BAN 2022-23, Dhaka/2nd ODI: Always enjoy playing sweep shots - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, 2nd ODI: 'Always enjoy playing sweep shots' - Shikhar Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Video Icon