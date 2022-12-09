Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's FIRST wedding anniversary: Here's what actress gifted to her hubby

Katrina Kaif gets this quite pricey gift from her spouse Vicky Kaushal on their first wedding anniversary. Both dated for two long years, but they kept their relationship a secret. On December 9, 2021, the couple tied the knot in Rajasthan during a private wedding ceremony.

Image: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are celebrating their first anniversary and like they say, firsts are always memorable and special. Both are currently enjoying and relaxing in the hills sharing stunning images from their break.

Vickat fans are swooning over their chemistry and cannot get enough of their adorableness. And on this important day, Bollywood's favourite pair has presented each other with costly presents they will remember for life.

According to an insider, Katrina Kaif's husband makes her unique jewellery, which is very important for them and reflects how the actor feels about her. While he waits to see what colour Katrina has chosen for the fancy car she gave him as a gift, the couple may soon be driving. Katrina and Vicky will also invest in a few houses every year around their anniversary time and make it unforgettable.



Katrina recently took to Instagram to share lovely photos from the hills taken by none other than her husband, Vicky. Their wedding became one of the most talked-about events in Bollywood.



Katrina Kaif once admitted on Koffee With Karan that she might look good with Vicky. In another episode, when Karan Johar told Vicky that Katrina admired his work in Uri and thought they would make a good on-screen couple, Vicky was ecstatic. After that, both were invited to Anupama Chopra's podcast show. The chemistry between the two was clear on the show. Following this, word quickly spread that the celebrities had begun dating.



The two were then seen spotted on an award show. Katrina was called upon the stage when Vicky asked her “Mujhse Shaadi Karogi?” He adds, “Shaadi ka season chal raha hai, toh maine socha mai bhi puch lun.. Mujhse shaadi karogi?"

Vicky and Katrina Kaif married on December 9 in Sawai Madhopur Six Senses last year in front of just a few close friends and family. Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Vijay Krishna Acharya, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were guests who attended the hush-hush wedding.

