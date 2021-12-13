Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's royal wedding: Actress walks down aisle with her gorgeous sisters [PHOTOS]
Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram to post new photos from her wedding. In the photos she was seen walking down the aisle with her gorgeous sisters. Take a look at all the photos right here.
Katrina Kaif aka Mrs Kaushal posted a set of new photos from her wedding. She wrote a sweet note for her sisters as she posted the photos walking down the aisle. The photos were before her marriage to Vicky Kaushal. The married couple has been sharing pictures on their social media platform. Their wedding had taken place in Rajasthan. Right from wedding to haldi, the photos of the couple has been taking over on social media.
Now the actress has posted a few photos where she is walking down the aisle with her sisters towards Vicky Kaushal. Sharing the pictures she had written on social media that, "Growing up, we sisters always protected each other. They are my pillars of strength and we keep each other grounded… May it always stay that way". Also read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's Haldi pictures out: Awww moments of Mr, Mrs Kaushal (Inside pictures)
There were another set of photos that was shared by Anaita Shroff Adajania. The actor was seen waiting for his bride as she walked down the aisle and the smile on Vicky's face was mindblowing. Also read: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Newlyweds depart for Mumbai in a chopper
The grand photos of both Vicky and Katrina from their royal wedding was snapped by Joseph Radhik and his team and Errikos Andreou. As soon as the actress posted the photos, celebrities started showering them with love. From Nimrat Kaur to Shanoo Sharma, everyone loved what the actress had worn. Both Katrina and Vicky had worn Sabyasachi outfits for their wedding ceremonies. There was sangeet, haldi, mehendi ceremonies and both the bride and the groom looke damazing.
The Kaushal family previously was seen leaving for the Jaipur airport post three days of wedding celebrations. While Katrina and Vicky had left via a private helicopter Vicky's parents were seen at the Jaipur airport. Father and action director Sham Kaushal and son Sunny Kaushal looked at the media before taking their flight for Mumbai.