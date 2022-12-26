Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s Christmas party pictures: Neha Dhupia, Mini Mathur and more spotted in pajamas

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif enjoyed Christmas with close friends and family. Have a look at the inside pictures of the party.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are giving their fans perfect relationship goals. On Sunday, the cutest couple in B-Town celebrated Christmas with their closest relatives and friends.

Katrina was dressed comfortably in red and black check pyjama sets for the party. On the other hand, Vicky was dressed in a white tee and black and white striped pyjamas..

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had a little Christmas celebration at their house. We spotted close family members attending the party, including Sam Kaushal, Veena Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal, and Isabelle Kaif.

Other celebs who were photographed at the party were director Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur, actor Neha Dhupia and her spouse Angad Bedi, filmmaker Karishma Kohli, Vivaan Kabir, and more.



Taking to Instagram, Katrina Kaif shared a cute family picture with the cheerful caption, "Merry Christmas!” On Instagram, the Uri actor also posted a photo of their decorated Christmas tree. It was stunning, but there was something more that drew everyone's attention.

There was a polaroid of Vicky holding Katrina in his arms on the tree. Isn't that the prettiest thing you've ever seen? While he did not write a caption, he did use a lot of emojis.

