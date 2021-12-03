Katrina Kaif didn't invite her exes-Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, to her wedding? Read this

Are Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan on the guest list of the grand wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal? Here's what we know



News regarding Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding doesn’t stop coming even though the couple remains tight-lipped. Now the reports are coming in that the couple is getting married today in front of the court and their close family members.



The registered marriage will be under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, where Vicky and Katrina will have three witnesses sign a declaration form in the presence of the marriage registrar and formalise their marriage. After that, both the families and the bride and groom will fly to Jaipur.



In the latest update from an entertainment website portal, Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan had confirmed that neither she nor the Salman Khan's family have been invited to the grand wedding of Katrina and Vicky. ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Here is how the bride’s organic mehendi was prepared

In another report by ETimes, it has been speculated that Katrina reportedly didn't invite her ex-Ranbir Kapoor or his family. After being in love for more than six years, Katrina and Ranbir allegedly had an ugly break-up. During the shooting of Jagga Jasoos, they went different ways after being in a live-in relationship.



Hence, many media houses presumed that Ranbir would be one of the invitees to the wedding. And now that Arpita has denied any invites from the Kaifs, it shows that Khans and Kapoors are not invited.



A source close to Khan family said that no invites had been sent to the family; neither Alvira nor Arpita had received any wedding invite from Katrina. And the stories that they are attending the grand wedding are wrong.