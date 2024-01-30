Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kareena Kapoor Khan channels Pataudi vibes in elegant red saree, see pictures

    First Published Jan 30, 2024, 4:29 PM IST

    On Tuesday, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a series of pictures in a red saree on her Instagram. 

    article_image1

    Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to turn heads, whether it's on the red carpet or a casual trip. 

    article_image2

    The actress takes a unique approach to fashion and is frequently seen dishing out serious style goals. 

    article_image3

    Having said that, at a recent red carpet event, the actress looked effortlessly glamorous in a stunning red saree.

    article_image4

    Kareena wore a stunning crimson saree with a golden border, striking the perfect combination of elegance and charm. 

    article_image5

    She paired her six-yard saree with a backless blouse and Kohl's ringed eyes, lovely lip color, and huge statement earrings completed her ensemble. 

    article_image6

    The 'Jaane Jaan' actor finished off her elegant look with a neatly bun and displayed class and looked beautiful.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Swatantrya Veer Savarkar teaser OUT: Randeep Hooda starrer to hit screens on THIS date ATG

    'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' teaser OUT: Randeep Hooda starrer to hit screens on THIS date

    WATCH Kiara Advani has the cutest reaction to paparazzi who wished her 'Happy Birthday' at Mumbai airport ATG

    WATCH- Kiara Advani has the cutest reaction to paparazzi who wished her 'Happy Birthday' at Mumbai airport

    Nick Jonas stopped at Mumbai airport for THIS reason while returning post concert; Read on ATG

    Nick Jonas stopped at Mumbai airport for THIS reason while returning post concert; Read on

    Bigg Boss 17: 'You did the Jains' and the Lokhandes' proud; Vicky Jain pens heartfelt note for wife Ankita ATG

    Bigg Boss 17: 'You did the Jains' and the Lokhandes' proud; Vicky Jain pens heartfelt note for wife Ankita

    'Fighter' song 'Dil Banaane Waaleya': Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer brings emotional waves RKK

    'Fighter' song 'Dil Banaane Waaleya': Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer brings emotional waves

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka govt temporarily suspends treks without online booking vkp

    Karnataka govt temporarily suspends treks without online booking

    tennis India vs Pakistan, Davis Cup: Coach Zeeshan Ali to double up as non-playing captain in historic Islamabad tie snt

    India vs Pakistan, Davis Cup: Coach Zeeshan Ali to double up as non-playing captain in historic Islamabad tie

    Apologise to India and PM Modi, Maldives Opposition tells President Mohammed Muizzu (WATCH)

    Apologise to India and PM Modi, Maldives Opposition tells President Mohammed Muizzu (WATCH)

    'Saffron flag makes Congress leaders turn blind eye': Karnataka BJP MP Basavaraju vkp

    'Saffron flag makes Congress leaders turn blind eye': Karnataka BJP MP Basavaraju

    What is Winter Fatigue? 7 ways to get rid of it ATG

    What is Winter Fatigue? 7 ways to get rid of it

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon