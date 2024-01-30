Kareena Kapoor Khan channels Pataudi vibes in elegant red saree, see pictures

On Tuesday, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a series of pictures in a red saree on her Instagram.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to turn heads, whether it's on the red carpet or a casual trip.

The actress takes a unique approach to fashion and is frequently seen dishing out serious style goals.

Having said that, at a recent red carpet event, the actress looked effortlessly glamorous in a stunning red saree.

Kareena wore a stunning crimson saree with a golden border, striking the perfect combination of elegance and charm.

She paired her six-yard saree with a backless blouse and Kohl's ringed eyes, lovely lip color, and huge statement earrings completed her ensemble.

The 'Jaane Jaan' actor finished off her elegant look with a neatly bun and displayed class and looked beautiful.