Karan Johar's children birthday party: Kareena Kapoor to Gauri Khan spotted with their kids

Karan Johar celebrated the sixth birthday of his twin children, Yash and Roohi, with a lavish party. Everyone, from Kareena to Gauri, was photographed with their children.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Karan Johar is a well-known Bollywood producer known to organise lavish parties at his home on several occasions.



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

The actor celebrated the sixth birthdays of his children, Yash and Roohi. We saw Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Gauri Khan, and many more celebrities with their children. Karan was twinning with his kids in black at the star-studded bash.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Karan, Yash, and Roohi all wear black Mickey Mouse hoodies in the photos. The director-producer also posed with his pal and fashion designer Manish Malhotra.



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Shilpa Shetty was also seen with her two children, Vihan and Samisha. The actress looked fashionable with an animal print legging and a black tank top. Here's an example:



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Kareena Kapoor might also be seen at the celebration with Taimur and Jeh. The actress looked effortlessly cool with a denim jacket and black sunglasses.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput came to the celebration looking stunning. The former wore a white t-shirt with black pants, while the latter donned a patterned brown co-ord set.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Maheep, on the other hand, looked adorable in a pink sweater paired with a pair of trousers. AbRam, Gauri's son, was also seen at the gathering. In this picture, Neha looks perfect in casual wear, denim on denim.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actress Rani Mukherjee also graced the birthday party with her daughter. The actress was in a white shirt and beige pants.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla