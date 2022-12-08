Kantara on Netflix: Rishab Shetty's film all set to release in Hindi, English on this date; check full details

The most popular OTT releases, like The Squid Games and Money Heist, originated in South Korea and Spain, respectively, and went on to achieve worldwide popularity, and now join the Kannada film Kantara.



Kantara, a movie from Hombale films, has been causing a stir ever since it hit cinemas. Due to its extraordinary success, the movie has left a lasting impression on regional material that has since enjoyed success on a global scale.

Beyond India, the movie set a precedent for its success on the global scene as well. And now, with its English-language premiere on the major OTT platform, Netflix, the movie is ready to extend its reach globe.



After dominating the Indian market, "Kantara" is now prepared to take the world stage as it is slated to premiere in English on Netflix. With this, Kantara will join the ranks of the most well-liked OTT releases, such as The Squid Games and Money Heist, which originated in South Korea and Spain, respectively, and later became hugely popular worldwide.

On December 9th, the Hindi version of "Kantara" will debut on Netflix. This notice also includes the date for the January publication of the English edition. As part of the announcement on social media, Netflix wrote:



"Now screaming because Kantara is coming to Netflix in Hindi on December 9th and English in January #KantaraOnNetflix"



