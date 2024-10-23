Meet Vikram Ahuja: Millionaire businessman dating Sohail Khan’s ex-wife Seema Sajdeh

Vikram Ahuja is the son of late banking tycoon and multimillionaire Devendra Ahuja. Vikram is a businessman and likes to keep his life out of the limelight as he has a private Instagram which is followed by Seema Sajdeh. 

Meet Vikram Ahuja: Millionaire businessman dating Sohail Khan's ex-wife Seema Sajdeh RTM
Author
Roshni Tamta
First Published Oct 23, 2024, 6:53 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 23, 2024, 6:53 PM IST

Netflix and Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment is back with the superhit reality show Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives. It has been garnering tons of attention from the viewers since its premier and fans are excited to see the addition of new ladies to the star cast. 

Previous seasons of the show starred Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Sajdeh and fans loved their high-class shenanigans. For this season, the makers have added three new personalities to the show. Rishi Kapoor's daughter and Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Ridhima Kapoor will also be the part of the show along with Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha. 

Seema Sajdeh's new boyfriend 

The new faces in the show are getting love from the viewers however, one thing that is catching the most attention is Seema Sajdeh's new beau. The 44-year-old fashion designer has introduced her new boyfriend in the show and fans are going crazy. She is currently dating businessman Vikram Ahuja. In the second season of the show, Seema showcased her journey of dealing with life after the divorce with Sohail Khan.

Many fans might not know this but Seema was engaged to Vikram Ahuja before marrying Salman Khan's brother Sohail Khan. 

Who is Vikram Ahuja 

Vikram Ahuja is the son of late banking tycoon and multimillionaire Devendra Ahuja. Vikram is a businessman and likes to keep his life out of the limelight as he has a private Instagram which is followed by Seema Sajdeh. 

Vikram is Bobby Deol's brother-in-law as Tania Deol is his sister and daughter of Devendra Ahuja. The Ahuja family is extremely rich and powerful and reside in a lavish 5,000 sq. ft. apartment in Maker Tower at Cuffe Parade, Mumbai. After a fallout with his son, Devendra Ahuja made Tania Deol the successor of his properties and assets worth Rs 300 crore. 

Seema Sajdeh's engagement with Vikram Ahuja 

Seema was previously engaged to Vikram Ahuja before running away after her Roka ceremony with him to marry her ex-husband Sohail Khan. The two were in a marriage for 24 years, however, it came to and end. Now, Seema and Vikram are dating again and the fans are excited to see where this will go. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Salman Khan once talked about Blackbuck incident during 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' shoot NTI

Salman Khan once talked about Blackbuck incident during 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' shoot

Did you know this actress worked at a cafe for free food? RTM

Did you know this actress worked at a cafe for free food?

Spider Man 4: Tom Holland to return as Peter Parker? Watch this RBA

Spider-Man 4: Tom Holland to return as Peter Parker? Watch this

Can you guess Vicky Kaushal's parents' nickname for Katrina? RTM

Can you guess Vicky Kaushal's parents' nickname for Katrina Kaif?

Chahat Pandey splashes water on Avinash Mishra in frustrated outburst- Read more

WATCH: Chahat Pandey splashes water on Avinash Mishra in frustrated outburst—Read more

Recent Stories

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours: Popular south star once talked about his heartbreaking love story RBA

Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours: Popular south star once talked about his heartbreaking love story

BRICS Summit: Xi Jinping tells PM Modi to focus on cooperation, resolve differences AJR

India-China ties important for global peace, welcome LAC deal: PM Modi to Xi Jinping in 50-minute meet (WATCH)

Kanguva first REVIEW: Will Suriya, Disha Patani's film match Baahubali's hype?

Kanguva first REVIEW: Will Suriya, Disha Patani's film match Baahubali's hype?

Who is Minahil Malik? Pakistani TikToker's 'explicit video' leaks online dmn

Who is Minahil Malik? Pakistani TikToker's 'explicit video' leaks online

BRICS Summit: PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping discuss key issues in Kazan meeting AJR

BRICS Summit: After mega LAC deal, PM Modi, China's Xi Jinping hold first bilateral talks in 5 year

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon