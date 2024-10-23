Meet Vikram Ahuja: Millionaire businessman dating Sohail Khan’s ex-wife Seema Sajdeh

Vikram Ahuja is the son of late banking tycoon and multimillionaire Devendra Ahuja. Vikram is a businessman and likes to keep his life out of the limelight as he has a private Instagram which is followed by Seema Sajdeh.

Netflix and Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment is back with the superhit reality show Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives. It has been garnering tons of attention from the viewers since its premier and fans are excited to see the addition of new ladies to the star cast.

Previous seasons of the show starred Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Sajdeh and fans loved their high-class shenanigans. For this season, the makers have added three new personalities to the show. Rishi Kapoor's daughter and Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Ridhima Kapoor will also be the part of the show along with Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha.

Seema Sajdeh's new boyfriend

The new faces in the show are getting love from the viewers however, one thing that is catching the most attention is Seema Sajdeh's new beau. The 44-year-old fashion designer has introduced her new boyfriend in the show and fans are going crazy. She is currently dating businessman Vikram Ahuja. In the second season of the show, Seema showcased her journey of dealing with life after the divorce with Sohail Khan.

Many fans might not know this but Seema was engaged to Vikram Ahuja before marrying Salman Khan's brother Sohail Khan.

Who is Vikram Ahuja

Vikram Ahuja is the son of late banking tycoon and multimillionaire Devendra Ahuja. Vikram is a businessman and likes to keep his life out of the limelight as he has a private Instagram which is followed by Seema Sajdeh.

Vikram is Bobby Deol's brother-in-law as Tania Deol is his sister and daughter of Devendra Ahuja. The Ahuja family is extremely rich and powerful and reside in a lavish 5,000 sq. ft. apartment in Maker Tower at Cuffe Parade, Mumbai. After a fallout with his son, Devendra Ahuja made Tania Deol the successor of his properties and assets worth Rs 300 crore.

Seema Sajdeh's engagement with Vikram Ahuja

Seema was previously engaged to Vikram Ahuja before running away after her Roka ceremony with him to marry her ex-husband Sohail Khan. The two were in a marriage for 24 years, however, it came to and end. Now, Seema and Vikram are dating again and the fans are excited to see where this will go.

