    Kamal Haasan's SHOCKING views on divorce, intercaste marriage and more

    Legendary actor Kamal Haasan, known for his experimental and daring roles, recently opened up about his personal life and divorces in an interview. His unexpected and thought-provoking responses have sparked conversations.

    article_image1
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 21, 2024, 4:42 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 21, 2024, 4:42 PM IST

    Lok Nayakudi Kamal Haasan's unique acting needs no special mention. Perhaps no one else can match the experiments and adventures that Kamal Haasan has done in acting. Even as he approaches the age of seventy, Kamal Haasan continues to strive for novelty in acting. However, apart from films, Kamal Haasan is often caught up in controversies on other issues.

    article_image2

    Kamal Haasan has also faced ups and downs in his personal life. Kamal Haasan has been divorced twice so far. Kamal Haasan married actress Vani Ganapathi in 1978. They separated after ten years. After that, Kamal married Sarika in 1988. He divorced her in 2004.

    article_image3

    Sarika and Kamal Haasan have daughters Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan. Kamal Haasan also lived with famous actress Gautami for a few years. There was a breakup between the two. In an interview, Kamal Haasan gave an interesting answer about having divorces and breakups in his life. The anchor asked if he felt that he was doing something wrong by breaking up with his wives.

    article_image4

    Responding to this, Kamal Haasan said.. Once upon a time I used to believe in God. Many gods I saw in temples have two wives. Kamal Haasan cited some examples like Venkateswara Swamy, Shiva, Srikrishna. I have no feelings about my divorce. Moreover, unlike gods, I never had two wives at once. Kamal Haasan gave an unexpected answer that he married another after separating.

    article_image5

    I will not interfere in the marriages of my children either. I am happy if they marry whoever they like. My request to them is.. Kamal Haasan said that it would be even better if they marry a person belonging to another caste.

