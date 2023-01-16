Kajal Raghwani SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal Yadav's HOT song '6 Mahina Ke Laika Niyan' goes VIRAL
Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani’s bold look grabs fans attention in the song '6 Mahina Ke Laika Niyan' from the movie Litti Chokha. Take a look
Photo Courtesy: YouTube
Music and videos in Bhojpuri are immensely popular among viewers. Every song and video in the Bhojpuri business becomes viral, and the demand rises daily.
Khesari Lal Yadav is the most well-known face in the industry. His song has resurfaced, this time with Bhojpuri diva Kajal Raghwani. (WATCH VIDEO)
In the bedroom, Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani are seen romancing each other. The two's hot chemistry on '6 Mahina Ke Laika Niyan' is too alluring for fans to ignore.
Khesari Lal is drawn to Kajal Raghwani's bold appearance. Kajal Raghwani is dressed in a red saree, whereas Khesari Lal is dressed in a white kurta pyjama.
The power-packed dance performance of this couple has received more than 31,990 views. Fans are also showing love in the comment section.
The hot and romantic chemistry between this on-screen couple has no comparison. Watch the hottest video on the Internet and went viral. Khesari and Kajal Raghwani’s Jodi are also known as the best pair in the Bhojpuri industry.