    Kajal Raghwani SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal Yadav's HOT song '6 Mahina Ke Laika Niyan' goes VIRAL

    First Published Jan 16, 2023, 2:42 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani’s bold look grabs fans attention in the song  '6 Mahina Ke Laika Niyan' from the movie Litti Chokha. Take a look

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Music and videos in Bhojpuri are immensely popular among viewers. Every song and video in the Bhojpuri business becomes viral, and the demand rises daily.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal Yadav is the most well-known face in the industry. His song has resurfaced, this time with Bhojpuri diva Kajal Raghwani. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    In the bedroom, Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani are seen romancing each other. The two's hot chemistry on '6 Mahina Ke Laika Niyan' is too alluring for fans to ignore.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal is drawn to Kajal Raghwani's bold appearance. Kajal Raghwani is dressed in a red saree, whereas Khesari Lal is dressed in a white kurta pyjama.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The power-packed dance performance of this couple has received more than 31,990 views. Fans are also showing love in the comment section.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The hot and romantic chemistry between this on-screen couple has no comparison. Watch the hottest video on the Internet and went viral. Khesari and Kajal Raghwani’s Jodi are also known as the best pair in the Bhojpuri industry.
     

