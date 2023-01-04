Kajal Raghwani SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal Yadav's BOLD rain dance goes VIRAL-WATCH

Bhojpuri sexy video of Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani is going viral on social media. The song 'Na Chheda Na Piya,' is viewed more than 8,805,770 time, take a look



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Khesari Lal Yadav, a prominent Bhojpuri actor and singer, is regularly mentioned for his acting and singing. Millions of people adore the actor. In such a circumstance, the Bhojpuri audience anxiously awaits Khesari's songs.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Popular musicians' songs receive a lot of attention on social media every day. Fans also appreciate Kajal Ragwani, a stunning actress from the Bhojpuri industry. The two are terrific together and always have a nice time. (Watch Video)

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Meanwhile, one of their earlier songs is becoming very famous on YouTube. "Na Chheda Na Piya" is the title of a popular song. The song's coupling of Kajal and Khesari is fantastic as always. Let's watch this daring video



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani perform "Na Chheda Na Piya," a Bhojpuri song. On PBR MUSIC's YouTube channel, this song is now trending. The song we've picked for you is an older one that fans still cherish in their hearts and souls. This Bhojpuri song appears in the film "Mai Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga."



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

In the footage, Kajal and Khesari Lal Yadav can be seen getting quite close. Both are enthusiastically dancing with one another. For those who are unaware, the duo is one of the most well-known in the Bhojpuri industry.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube