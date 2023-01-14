Kajal Anand birthday party: Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and many more B-town celebs spotted at the bash
Last night, January 13, we spotted many Bollywood celebs at the grand birthday bash for Kajal Anand. The birthday girl is a well-known face in Bollywood; she is also called Putlu.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
Last night, almost the whole of Bollywood was witnessed under one roof. Reason? Putlu's (Kajal Anand) birthday party. Everyone looked at the part, from Aryan Khan and Khushi Kapoor to Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor. Before entering the arena, the youthful group turned heads with their stunning attire and posed for photos.
Who is Kajal Anand aka Putlu?
Putlu is a former lawyer who defended Sanjay Dutt's lawsuit. She has known Shah Rukh Khan for many years and is his most devoted friend. She is also frequently spotted alongside Gauri Khan.
Liger actress Ananya Panday upped the glam quotient in a shimmer green tube body-fitted dress. She smiled and posted for shutterbugs.
Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji was also present at the party and photographed with the birthday girl.
Shah Rukh Khan's elder son Aryan Khan was also spotted and gave cool dude vibes in a white sweatshirt and black jeans.
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana wore a little black dress to the party. She looked pretty as usualy.
Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan was clicked outside the party venue. She was seen posing for the shutterbugs.
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza looked lovely as they posed for the shutterbugs. The couple were spotted at the bash.
Navya Naveli Nanda, with her, bother Agastya, and actress Neha Dhupia all were spotted exiting the party.