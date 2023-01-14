Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kajal Anand birthday party: Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and many more B-town celebs spotted at the bash

    First Published Jan 14, 2023, 9:36 AM IST

    Last night, January 13, we spotted many Bollywood celebs at the grand birthday bash for Kajal Anand. The birthday girl is a well-known face in Bollywood; she is also called Putlu.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Last night, almost the whole of Bollywood was witnessed under one roof. Reason? Putlu's (Kajal Anand) birthday party. Everyone looked at the part, from Aryan Khan and Khushi Kapoor to Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor. Before entering the arena, the youthful group turned heads with their stunning attire and posed for photos.

    Who is Kajal Anand aka Putlu?
    Putlu is a former lawyer who defended Sanjay Dutt's lawsuit. She has known Shah Rukh Khan for many years and is his most devoted friend. She is also frequently spotted alongside Gauri Khan.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Liger actress Ananya Panday upped the glam quotient in a shimmer green tube body-fitted dress. She smiled and posted for shutterbugs.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji was also present at the party and photographed with the birthday girl.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Shah Rukh Khan's elder son Aryan Khan was also spotted and gave cool dude vibes in a white sweatshirt and black jeans.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana wore a little black dress to the party. She looked pretty as usualy. 

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan was clicked outside the party venue. She was seen posing for the shutterbugs.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza looked lovely as they posed for the shutterbugs. The couple were spotted at the bash.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Navya Naveli Nanda, with her, bother Agastya, and actress Neha Dhupia all were spotted exiting the party.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film trailer to showcase on the iconic Burj Khalifa! RBA

    Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film trailer to showcase on the iconic Burj Khalifa!

    Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West marries Yeezy Architect Bianca Censori- report RBA

    Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West marries Yeezy Architect Bianca Censori

    Varisu OTT release: Netflix or Amazon Prime? Where to watch Thalapathy Vijay's film; here's how much it was sold for RBA

    Varisu OTT release: Netflix or Amazon Prime? Where to watch Vijay's film; here's how much it was sold for

    Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 2: Vijay or Ajith Kumar, who minted what this Pongal season-report RBA

    Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 2: Vijay or Ajith Kumar, who minted what this Pongal season-report

    Lohri 2023: From Sauda Khara Khara to Sadi Gali, the festive songs ideal for every filmi buff this year vma

    Lohri 2023: From Sauda Khara Khara to Sadi Gali, the festive songs ideal for every filmi buff this year

    Recent Stories

    football ISL 2022-23: Fireworks on the cards as heavyweights ATK Mohun Bagan face the might of Mumbai City FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Fireworks on the cards as heavyweights ATK Mohun Bagan face the might of Mumbai City FC

    football ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC seek playoffs relevance as Odisha FC look at steering ahead on the table snt

    ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC seek playoffs relevance as Odisha FC look at steering ahead on the table

    Are you planning to start meditation? Here are some tips to follow RBA

    Are you planning to start meditation? Here are some tips to follow

    Makar Sankranti 2023: Traditional foods to ring in the auspicious festival of kites vma

    Makar Sankranti 2023: Traditional foods to ring in the auspicious festival of kites

    Daily Horoscope for January 14, 2023: Be careful Aquarius; good day for Taurus AJR

    Daily Horoscope for January 14, 2023: Be careful Aquarius; good day for Taurus

    Recent Videos

    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Budget 2023 expectations of Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Government has been very kind to the EV sector'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director Shashank Srivastava Budget 2023 expectations

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Support for hybrid and low emission vehicles in Budget 2023 would be great'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 door SUV debuts in India bookings open gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV debuts in India; bookings open

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Tata Sierra EV makes a comeback production to start in 2025 gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Tata Sierra EV makes a comeback, production to start in 2025

    Video Icon