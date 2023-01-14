Kajal Anand birthday party: Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and many more B-town celebs spotted at the bash

Last night, January 13, we spotted many Bollywood celebs at the grand birthday bash for Kajal Anand. The birthday girl is a well-known face in Bollywood; she is also called Putlu.

Last night, almost the whole of Bollywood was witnessed under one roof. Reason? Putlu's (Kajal Anand) birthday party. Everyone looked at the part, from Aryan Khan and Khushi Kapoor to Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor. Before entering the arena, the youthful group turned heads with their stunning attire and posed for photos.

Who is Kajal Anand aka Putlu?

Putlu is a former lawyer who defended Sanjay Dutt's lawsuit. She has known Shah Rukh Khan for many years and is his most devoted friend. She is also frequently spotted alongside Gauri Khan.