Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jennifer Lopez HOT pictures: At 53, actress flaunts her incredible bod in SEXY black bodysuit for JLo Beauty

    First Published Jan 18, 2023, 4:15 PM IST

    Jennifer Lopez's hottest photos: At the age of 53, the actress flaunts her beautiful physique in a SEXY black bodysuit to promote her beauty and skincare range JLo Beauty.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Hollywood actress and singer Jennifer Lopez showed off her great physique while promoting her beauty and skincare line.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She wore a tiny attire and accentuated her age-defying beauty with a slick of mascara and a dab of glossy pink lipstick. Jennifer, popularly known by her stage moniker JLo, had her caramel locks carelessly falling across her shoulders.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She touted three 'glow essentials' in a comment beside the dazzling photo, which she posted to JLo Beauty's Instagram page.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    It read: 'When we say glow from head-to-toe... we mean it. Jennifer knew we had to make a body care line that was just impactful as our skincare line so you get the full @JLo glow effect... and that is how #JLoBody was born.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    'Use all 3 of these glow essentials daily for the ultimate body care routine... firm + flaunt targeted booty balm, tighten + tease ultimate body serum, smooth + seduce hydrating body cream.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Jennifer debuted her skincare line JLo Beauty on New Year's Day 2021, with the Tighten + Tease Ultimate Body Serum debuting in December. Jennifer's current brand ad comes after she has spoken about her new mixed family since marrying Ben Affleck.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    While promoting her new film Shotgun Wedding, she spoke on TODAY about combining the lives of her 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with Ben's daughters Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Jennifer described her new spouse, 50, as "dreamy" and "a darling," and said that the couple had relocated all of their children into the same residence.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    'We shared a house. 'The kids all moved in together,' she said. 'It's been a pretty emotional adjustment, but all your aspirations are coming true at the same moment.'

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Jennifer has twins with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, while Ben has three children with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Jennifer and Ben married in July 2022, over two decades after their initial engagement ended due to 'extreme media attention'.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Alia Bhatt on weight loss post Raha's birth, says, 'I had to lose weight because films are visual medium' vma

    Alia Bhatt on weight loss post Raha's birth, says, 'I had to lose weight because films are visual medium'

    Pathaan: SRK on fighting Bosco for dance moves, said, 'Wanted him to do a step which everyone can do' vma

    Pathaan: SRK on fighting Bosco for dance moves, said, 'Wanted him to do a step which everyone can do'

    Did Rakhi Sawant have a miscarriage? Here's what actress reveals about her pregnancy RBA

    Did Rakhi Sawant have a miscarriage? Here's what actress reveals about her pregnancy

    Is Vijay Varma dating Tamannaah Bhatia? Actor's hilarious response leaves Twitter in splits vma

    Is Vijay Varma dating Tamannaah Bhatia? Actor's hilarious response leaves Twitter in splits

    Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' to re-release on Kashmiri Hindu Genocide Day RBA

    Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' to re-release on Kashmiri Hindu Genocide Day

    Recent Stories

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/3rd ODI: Shubman Gill slams consecutive ODI century to put India on top against New Zealand, Twitter thrilled-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill slams consecutive ODI century to put India on top, Twitter thrilled

    Republic Day 2023: IAF tableau will showcase new firepower, Nari Shakti and more

    Republic Day 2023: IAF tableau will showcase new firepower, Nari Shakti and more

    2023 BMW X1 to launch in India on January 28 Check out expected price features other details gcw

    2023 BMW X1 to launch in India on January 28; Check out expected price, features, other details

    Alia Bhatt on weight loss post Raha's birth, says, 'I had to lose weight because films are visual medium' vma

    Alia Bhatt on weight loss post Raha's birth, says, 'I had to lose weight because films are visual medium'

    football Messi and Mbappe return to Qatar one month after epic World Cup 2022 final for PSG's winter tour snt

    Messi and Mbappe return to Qatar one month after epic World Cup final for PSG's winter tour

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Video Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei

    Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL - Mohammed Siraj-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL' - Mohammed Siraj

    Video Icon
    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event

    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon