    Janhvi Kapoor SEXY pictures: Actress looks HOT in neon bikini, shares images from her Maldives vacay

    First Published Dec 9, 2022, 10:29 AM IST

    Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor arrived in the Maldives earlier this week in style. The actress has been actively posting photos from her beach vacation.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    On Friday (Dec 09) morning, the actress shared a series of lovely photos in which she can be seen taking in the breathtaking scenery. Janhvi chose a vibrant green swimsuit for her day out, and she looked amazing. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor captioned the post: "Messy hair, iridescent sky, an infinite ocean, and salty breezes."

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress also shared a batch of images from her vacation on Thursday. "The previous 24 hours were wonderful," Janhvi Kapoor captioned her photo.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor, despite her hectic schedule, manages to find time to post amusing videos with her Instagram followers. For example, she captioned this one, "I keep my side of the street clean, you wouldn't know what I mean."
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor breathtaking pictures posing in a multicoloured flowery monokini, flaunting her sexy toned curves. In another picture, she looked drop-dead gorgeous in brown-coloured swimwear. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Soon after the actress shared her pictures, some people started trolling Janhvi. Reacting to her post, one said wrote, “What’s wrong, why are you showing off your body.” Another said, “not looking gud.” 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress posted her attractive photos from a photo shoot in a black gown, and she looked sizzling hot while posing with style.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress has appeared in films such as Roohi, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Ghost Stories, and Good Luck Jerry, among others. Dostana 2, Bawaal, and Mr And Mrs Mahi are among her forthcoming ventures.
     

