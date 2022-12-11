Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Janhvi Kapoor SEXY bikini pictures: Actress shares her beachy vacay photos from Maldives

    First Published Dec 11, 2022, 2:09 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to share a few hor photos from her Maldives vacation. The actress is seen wearing a bikini top and a little skirt.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor is, without a doubt, one of the industry's most trendy and attractive actors. She certainly understands how to turn heads with her dress choices.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Janhvi is always on point with her attire, whether it's ethnic clothing, western wear, or athleisure. She lit the internet ablaze with her photos in line with the pattern. She used her Instagram account to show off stunning images of herself to her fans and followers.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The Mili actress is wearing a blue bikini and a denim skirt as she poses for the camera while clutching a coconut.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Jahnvi looks stunning as she twists her hair in the second shot, and she strikes a sensual posture against the mesmerising sea backdrop in the third. She has captioned the pictures as “🌴💕🎶on an island in the sun ☀️ 🎶."
    Soon after the photos were posted, a slew of Janhvi's followers flooded the comments section with praise. Orhan Awatramani, Janhvi's buddy, was among the first to leave a comment. "Hi," he replied, adding, "I'm on an island, even while we're close." At the same time, one fan wrote, "Awesome ❤️❤️❤️❤️," another added, "So hot."
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Soon after the photos were posted, a slew of Janhvi's followers flooded the comments section with praise.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Orhan Awatramani, Janhvi's buddy, was among the first to leave a comment. "Hi," he replied, adding, "I'm on an island, even while we're close." At the same time, one fan wrote, “Awesome ❤️❤️❤️❤️," another added, “So hot."

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor previously uploaded images of herself in a neon bikini. The starlet showed off her back with curly curls and minimal makeup.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She is pictured relaxing on a makeshift bed linked to her lavish beach holiday accommodation. Kapoor captioned the photo, "Messy hair, iridescent skies, salty breezes, and an boundless ocean."

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Janhvi recently made waves when she changed her Instagram name and posted breathtaking photos beneath the night. In her images, she donned a white cut-off outfit. "So Janhvi & Veer Pahariya are spending time together in Maldives," a Reddit user remarked in response to a moonlight photo uploaded by her ex Shikhar Pahariya on his Instagram Stories on Saturday.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Janhvi was most recently seen in Milli and will next be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in Bawaal. In addition, she has collaborated with her Roohi co-star Rajkummar on Mr. & Mrs. Mahi.

