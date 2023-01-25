Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and many more spotted at Varun Dhawan, Natasha’s anniversary party

On Tuesday night (January 24), Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha celebrated their wedding anniversary by hosting a private party with friends at home.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Varun Dhawan, a well-known Bollywood actor, is going through a wonderful period in her personal life. In 2021, the Bhediya actor married his longtime lover, acclaimed designer Natasha Dalal.

Varun Dhawan and his wife have frequently set significant relationship goals with their beautiful public appearances and sweet PDA. On January 24, Tuesday, the crowd-puller and his wife celebrated two years of marriage. The couple honoured their marriage with a small anniversary party at their home. Bollywood star Anil Kapoor was spotted in a black outfit as he attended the party.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's private wedding anniversary event at their house was attended by some of their close friends and colleagues from the business, including Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, and many others. Malaika looked chic with a turtle-neck bodycon dress, stiletto boots, a striking purse, and a messy bun.

Sara Ali Khan looked pretty in a pink and blue sharara outfit. Traditional jhumkas, bangles, little make-up, and a free haircut complemented her outfit. Notably, Sara is seen in the pictures and videos with a nose injury.

Janhvi Kapoor looked hot in a black bodycon dress as she flaunts her svelte sexy figure. She was seen happily posing for the shutterbugs and rocking her glam outing.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor entered the venue with ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra, and both wearing black.

