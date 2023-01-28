Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Janhvi Kapoor 'HOT' and 'SEXY' pictures: Actress looks bold in sultry brown saree, flaunts her curvy body

    When wrapping the six-yard wonder around her body, Janhvi Kapoor can do no wrong. In new Instagram images, the actress looks bold and seductive in a brown saree.
     

    Janhvi Kapoor had a busy 2022, with two films released back-to-back. While her first film, Good Luck Jerry, launched on a famous OTT site, Mili was an official Hindi version of the highly acclaimed Malayalam film Helen.

    Janhvi sets Instagram on fire with her hot social media pictures when she isn't killing in the movies. Following in her footsteps, the actress has once again left us pleading for compassion.

    The actress turned to Instagram on Friday to post a bunch of shots from one of her photoshoots. Janhvi may be seen in her sun-kissed appearance wearing a glossy brown saree. She completed her outfit with a beautiful nose ring.

    Leaving her hair unbound and shining, the actress looked absolutely stunning in glam makeup as she struck various postures for the camera in the golden hour light.

    With a 'diya(lamp)' emoji, she kept her caption short and sweet. Many people commented on the post, including her rumoured lover Shikhar Pahariya.

    Shikhar Pahariya dropped a heart emoji. Anshula Kapoor reacted, “Broooo(with fire emoji)". Singer Antara Mitra wrote, “Too stunning!"

    Kanika Dhillon commented, “Wow!!". Meanwhile, one of the fans wrote, “I have fallen and can’t get up!" Another one commented, “Saans toh lene do yaar still white saree ka hangover hai abhi!"

    Someone else said, “Tooo good!!" One of them stated, “Looking so cute, beautiful and hot!" A fan commented, “Stunning! You look different!"
     

    On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor and her co-star Rajkummar Rao will be seen as a cricketer in Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, continuing their trend of playing unorthodox roles. In addition to Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, the cast will include Abhishek Banerjee, Kumud Mishra, Zarina Wahab, Rajesh Sharma, and others.

    The story will revolve around former India captain and cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Rajkummar will play Mahendra in the film, while Janhvi will play Mahima. She also has Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal with Varun Dhawan in her resume.

