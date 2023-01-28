Janhvi Kapoor 'HOT' and 'SEXY' pictures: Actress looks bold in sultry brown saree, flaunts her curvy body

When wrapping the six-yard wonder around her body, Janhvi Kapoor can do no wrong. In new Instagram images, the actress looks bold and seductive in a brown saree.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor had a busy 2022, with two films released back-to-back. While her first film, Good Luck Jerry, launched on a famous OTT site, Mili was an official Hindi version of the highly acclaimed Malayalam film Helen.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Janhvi sets Instagram on fire with her hot social media pictures when she isn't killing in the movies. Following in her footsteps, the actress has once again left us pleading for compassion.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The actress turned to Instagram on Friday to post a bunch of shots from one of her photoshoots. Janhvi may be seen in her sun-kissed appearance wearing a glossy brown saree. She completed her outfit with a beautiful nose ring.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Leaving her hair unbound and shining, the actress looked absolutely stunning in glam makeup as she struck various postures for the camera in the golden hour light.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

With a 'diya(lamp)' emoji, she kept her caption short and sweet. Many people commented on the post, including her rumoured lover Shikhar Pahariya.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Shikhar Pahariya dropped a heart emoji. Anshula Kapoor reacted, “Broooo(with fire emoji)". Singer Antara Mitra wrote, “Too stunning!"

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Kanika Dhillon commented, “Wow!!". Meanwhile, one of the fans wrote, “I have fallen and can’t get up!" Another one commented, “Saans toh lene do yaar still white saree ka hangover hai abhi!"

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Someone else said, “Tooo good!!" One of them stated, “Looking so cute, beautiful and hot!" A fan commented, “Stunning! You look different!"



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor and her co-star Rajkummar Rao will be seen as a cricketer in Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, continuing their trend of playing unorthodox roles. In addition to Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, the cast will include Abhishek Banerjee, Kumud Mishra, Zarina Wahab, Rajesh Sharma, and others.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram