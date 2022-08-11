Jacqueline Fernandez Birthday: ‘Vikrant Rona’ actor towers net worth of Rs 101 cr; check out her hot pictures

Jacqueline Fernandez turned a year older on Thursday, August 11. As the actor celebrates her birthday today, take a look at her towering net worth, personal life and more.

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez turned 37 on Thursday, August 11. The Sri Lanka-born actor made her way through the Hindi film industry in the year 2009 with her debut movie ‘Aladin’. The movie may have been a disappointment, but Jacqueline has been anything but that! For over a decade in the industry, Jacqueline has been successful in carving a niche for herself. So much so that her net worth today, stands at a whopping Rs 101 crore, reportedly.

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

As Jacqueline Fernandez celebrates her birthday today, here are some hot pictures of the actor along with information about the assets, properties and luxury cars that the actor owns. Also, don’t forget to check out information on her personal life, education and more! ALSO READ: Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: ED quizzes Jacqueline Fernandez in money laundering case

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

The former Miss Universe – Sri Lanka, Jacqueline Fernandez is an actor but also an amazing pole dancer. She has got a charming personality and a fit body. ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan First Review: Akshay Khanna’s film a hit or flop? Twinkle Khanna answers

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez brand endorsements: The ‘Kick’ actor endorses around 11 brands including The Body Shop, Colorbar cosmetics, Tresemme and Casio among many others.

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez's net worth, income, salary: As per reports, Jacqueline has a towering net worth of $13 million. This converts to a whopping Rs 101 crore, reportedly. While she derives a major chuck on income through films, the brand endorsements also add up to her income.

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

According to Forbes’ India, in 2019, her earnings were estimated to be around Rs. 9.50 crores. Interestingly, that year Jackie did not have a single release.

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez’s monthly income is said to be over Rs 1 crore while her yearly income floats above Rs 10 crore. She charges around Rs 5 crore to Rs 6 crore per movie.

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez’s fleet of cars: Jacqueline owns quite a few luxurious cars such as Mercedes Maybach $500 (approx Rs 2.50 crores), Range Rover Vogue (approx 2.10 crores) and Jeep Compass.

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram