    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: ED quizzes Jacqueline Fernandez in money laundering case

    The ED had issued summons to actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Monday to appear before the probe agency for a fresh round of questioning on Tuesday.

    Jacqueline Fernandez appears before ED in Sukesh Chandrasekhar case drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jul 26, 2022, 5:32 PM IST

    Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in New Delhi on Tuesday for a fresh round of questioning in the Rs 200 crore extortion case of conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The actor recorded her statement in the money laundering case in which the conman allegedly extorted money from a businessman’s wife on the pretext of helping her husband come out of jail.

    In April this year, the probe agency had provisionally attached Rs 7.27 crore funds of Jacqueline Fernandez, including a fixed deposit of Rs 7.12 crore and Rs 15 lakh cash, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

    In the case that came to the fore last year, Jacqueline Fernandez has been questioned by the ED at least two to three times in the past. The 36-year-old actor was issued fresh summons on Monday for recording her statement.

    ALSO READ: Nude photos row: Ranveer Singh booked by Mumbai Police for obscenity

    A statement issued by the Enforcement Directorate read: "Sukesh Chandrasekhar had given various gifts worth Rs 5.71 crore to Jacqueline Fernandez from the proceeds of crime generated by criminal activities including extortion.  Chandrasekhar had put Pinky Irani, his long-time associate and co-accused in this case to deliver the said gifts to her."

    Other than these gifts, the probing agency also claimed that Sukesh Chandrasekhar allegedly gave "funds to the tune of USD 1,72,913 (about Rs 1.3 crore as per current exchange rate) and AUD 26740 (approx. Rs 14 lakh) to the close family members of Fernandez out of the proceeds of crime through co-accused Avtar Singh Kochhar, an established and well known international hawala operator."

    The agency further said that as per the probe’s findings, Sukesh Chandrasekhar had allegedly paid Rs 15 lakh “to a scriptwriter on behalf of (Jacqueline) Fernandez as advance for writing a script of her web series project”. It further alleged that the conman had used the extortion money to purchase expensive gifts for Jacqueline Fernandez.

    ALSO READ: Sultry pictures of Mouni Roy: Actor looks sexy in white bikini, blue hipster in latest pics

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar allegedly extorted Rs 200 crore from Aditi Singh, wife of Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh by impersonating a senior government official over the phone. The money was allegedly extorted over a period of one year.

    In the statements that she recorded in August and October of 2021, the Sri Lanka-born actress, Jacqueline Fernandez, previously said that she "received" gifts such as three designer bags from Chanel, Gucci, two gym wear from Gucci, a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two diamond earrings along with a bracelet of multi-coloured stones, and two Hermes bracelets from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.  She also said that she had returned a Mini Cooper car that she had received from him previously. 

    As per the agency’s probe, Sukesh Chandrasekhar was in "regular contact" with Jacqueline Fernandez since February 2021 till he got arrested by the Delhi police on August 7. So far, eight accused including the conman have been arrested by the ED. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Jacqueline Fernandez will next be seen in the pan-India film ‘Vikrant Rona’ which stars Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep in the lead role.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jul 26, 2022, 5:37 PM IST
