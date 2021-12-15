  • Facebook
    Aryan Khan drugs case: Bombay High Court allows bail condition modification; no oppose from NCB

    Aryan Khan had filed a plea with the Bombay High Court regarding a bail condition modification. The court has allowed the modification since no opposition was registered by Narcotic Control Bureau in the matter.

    Mumbai, First Published Dec 15, 2021, 2:39 PM IST
    In a relief to Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, the Bombay High Court has allowed the plea filed by Aryan Khan that sought modification in the bail conditions in regard to the cruise ship drugs bust case.

    The plea was heard by the single bench of Justice Nitin Sambre, exempting the star kid to appear before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office every Friday. Aryan Khan’s weekly appearance to the NCB office was one of the conditions that were laid for his bail.

    Justice Sambre allowed the plea for the modification after the NCB did not oppose it. The agency, in fact, submitted that the relaxation should be allowed but at the same time, Aryan Khan should appear before the Special Investigative Team (SIT) in Delhi as and when he is called.

    ALSO READ: Mumbai drugs case: Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan moves Bombay HC seeking modification in bail conditions

    The court, in its order, read that the condition of appearing at the NCB office every Friday stands modified. It also stated that modification has been allowed based on a condition that the applicant will have to appear before the SIT in Delhi whenever he is summoned, a 72-hour notice for which would be sent in prior. The drug case is being investigated by the SIT, and Aryan Khan will be summoned by the team for the probe in either Delhi or Mumbai.

    Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 28. His bail plea was heard by Justice Nitin Sambre. Shah Rukh Khan’s son was granted bail along with two other accused in the case – Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. Justice Sambre, in his bail order, had laid 13 conditions for the three accused to be fulfilled.

    Aryan Khan, in his plea, appealed that since he will have to appear before the SIT in Delhi, he be allowed relaxations to the NCB office in Mumbai wherein he has to appear every Friday between 11 AM and 2 PM.

    ALSO READ: Aryan Khan’s bail order out; Bombay High Court says no evidence found against him for conspiracy

