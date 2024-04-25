Best Site with Unbeatable IPL Welcome Offer 2024

The IPL appears to be lighting up after the halfway league stage is completed. Here is a look at the best IPL betting site with the strongest teams of the season so far.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has already completed half of its matches of the ongoing season. After 38 matches it seems like the Rajasthan Royals is the team to beat this season. In their first eight games, they have already won seven of their matches while their only loss came to last year's runner-up, Gujarat Titans. While teams like Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad have also posed some great threats to their opponents.



Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals are filled with superstars like Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal. The Royals for the last few years already had all their bases covered but the emergence of Riyan Parag at number four has been a big positive for them. Parag has scored 318 runs in seven innings with three 50-plus scores at a strike rate of 161.42. Skipper, Sanju Samson also leads the run-scoring chart with 314 runs to his name at a strike rate of 152.42. Jos Buttler who returned to form a bit late compared to the other two has already scored two centuries in run-chases.

Their bowling department is superbly led by Chahal and Boult who have 13 and nine wickets to their name respectively. The duo have received ample amount of support from the likes of Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Nandre Burger and Kuldeep Sen.

With all the bases covered, the Royals certainly look like the unbeatable team of the tournament after the halfway stage.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders just like the Rajasthan Royals haven’t seen many changes in terms of personnel but the roles have certainly changed. While in the last few years the top order failed to deliver runs, things have looked much different this time. Thanks to their new opening pair of Phil Salt and Sunil Narine, the Shreyas Iyer-led unit has received many great starts. Narine leads the chart in terms of wickets and runs for the Knight Riders. The pinch-hitter opener has scored 286 runs at a strike rate of 176.54 while his partner, Salt has scored 249 runs at a strike rate of 169.38.

The bowling department also looks much improved in comparison to the previous years thanks to the emergence of Indian pacers, Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Once the season is over, if there ever will be a success story celebrated then it would be that of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Under a new captain, SRH looks like a totally different unit from the previous year. Much of the changes in their fortunes have been thanks to their batting order which is evident as they have already smashed the record of the highest total in IPL not once but twice this season. Travis Head has recorded his name in the IPL fastest 100 list and scored 324 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 216. Head’s opening partner, Abhishek Sharma has also been powerful hitter at the top and has scored 257 runs at a strike rate of 215.96.

Pat Cummins has not only lead the side in great fashion but has also improved the bowling unit by picking up nine wickets. Natarajan is the only bowler to have more wickets than his skipper.

Conclusion

With a well-rounded squad lead by players like Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler, the Rajasthan Royals are emerging as strong competitors as the Indian Premier League (IPL) approaches its halfway point. They are the squad to beat because of their supremacy in both batting and bowling, which is led by Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Riyan Parag. While everything is going on, the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders are showing impressive growth, indicating a thrilling second half of the season with intense competition between these top teams.

