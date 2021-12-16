Year-ender 2021: Aryan Khan drug case to Raj Kundra’s arrest, Bollywood controversies that shook 2021

With only a few days left for the year 2021 to end, here is a list of controversies from showbiz that made headlines.

Image: Shilpa Shetty, Aryan Khan/Instagram

The year 2021 has been quite an eventful year for the film industry. From Bollywood weddings to break-ups, divorces, and more, there has been a lot that happened throughout the year. But mostly, Bollywood was in the news for the controversies that made headlines. Here is a listicle of some of the most controversial events of the year.

Aryan Khan drug case: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) was the biggest controversy from the entertainment world, this year. Aryan was arrested in the Mumbai cruise ship drugs bust case by the NCB on October 03. He also spent over 20 days in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail situated in Bandra. His bail plea was rejected by a lower court and the special NDPS court. He was finally granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 28.

Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi and conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar: Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi found themselves in the midst of controversies when they were both summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar extortion case. Jacqueline Fernandes was also briefly detained by the immigration officials recently at the Mumbai airport after a look-out notice against Sri Lanka born actor. The two actors names’ have also appeared in the charge sheet filed by the ED in regard to the case, for taking gifts worth crores from the conman, allegedly.

Raj Kundra’s arrest in porn case: Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was arrested in July this year in the pornography racket case. Raj Kundra was made an accused in the case along with five more including Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey. Raj Kundra was later released on bail, however, he is looking at another arrest in the case by the Mumbai crime branch, against which the businessman filed a plea with the Supreme Court. The apex court gave four-weeks relief to Raj Kundra from the arrest on Wednesday, December 15.

Ananya Pandey was summoned by NCB: Bollywood actor and Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya Pandey was also summoned by the NCB in regard to the drugs bust case. The young actor’s name was surfaced after Aryan Khan’s arrest wherein it was alleged that Ananya Pandey and Aryan Khan had exchanged some messages on drugs.

Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut and her multiple controversies: Kangana Ranaut was in the news throughout the year for all the wrong reasons. Not one or two, but the actress had several controversies that she was a part of. From her “bheek” comment on India’s independence in 1947 to farmers’ protest and her ‘Pakistan Occupied Kashmir’ comment on Mumbai police, Kangana was slapped with several FIRs through the year. Recently, Kangana had also alleged that her car was ‘attacked’ by a mob in Punjab while she was returning from Himachal Pradesh. She had also got in a TWitter spat with actor-singer Diljit Dosanj over farmers' protest. Kangana’s Twitter account was also blocked by the microblogging site in May this year.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s divorce and The Family Man 2 controversies: Samantha Ruth Prabhu was in the news for a few controversies – her divorce with Naga Chaitanya, The Family Man 2’s controversy and the most recent being a plea against Samantha’s dance number in Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa’. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their divorce on social media this year, leaving the entertainment industries in shock. Manoj Bajpayee starrer web series The Family Man 2 also faced controversies when a section of Tamilians alleged that the series portrayed Tamil people as ‘terrorists’. Samantha had later issued an apology for unintentionally hurting the sentiments of the people.

Image courtesy: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan’s removal from Dostana 2: The nepotism debate came back to the industry this year as well when Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions announced the removal of Kartik Aaryan from the film ‘Dostana 2’ starring Janhvi Kapoor. The production house had claimed that the actor was removed due ‘unavailability of dates’ of the actor. To date, there is no official word from Kartik Aaryan on his exit from the film. However, at a recent event by a media house, when Kartik was asked about the controversy, he said that he does not wish to comment on it.

Tandav controversy: Saif Ali Khan- starrer Amazon Prime’s web series also found itself amidst a controversy. The series was accused of hurting the religious sentiments of a particular section and was criticised heavily by several cultural and social groups. The web series saw numerous complaints filed against it, forcing the makers to issue an apology. The security at Saif Ali Khan’s residence was also increased during this trouble.



Jeh Ali Khan: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Said Ali Khan’s second son, Jahangir Ali Khan was born this year. Similar to his elder brother Taimur, Jeh, as he is fondly called, became a topic of discussion. Several people criticised Kareena and Said for naming their child ‘Jehangir’. However, there was also a section of people who showered their support for the couple.

Image courtesy: Instagram Kangana Ranaut/Janhvi Kapoor/Taapsee Pannu/Nargis Fakhri/Digangana Suryavanshi