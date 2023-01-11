Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Rakhi Sawant now Rakhi Khan? Actress got married to her beau Adil Khan; check out the pictures

    First Published Jan 11, 2023, 4:28 PM IST

    Rakhi Sawant, did you secretly marry Adil Durrani? Their court wedding photos have gone viral. On the other hand, Adil has refuted rumours about his marriage to the actress.

    Bigg Boss celebrity Rakhi Sawant appears to have remarried her longtime lover Adil Khan Durrani. Though Rakhi has not made it public, images from their court wedding have gone viral, implying that Rakhi has finally chosen to take her romance to the next level. But, much to everyone's amazement, Adil denied the news.

    Rakhi Sawant has been in a long-term relationship with entrepreneur Adil Durrani. The two are frequently photographed by paparazzi when making public appearances. On January 11, photos of the two from their secret court wedding went viral, bewildering admirers.

    Rakhi Sawant and Adil Durrani can be seen wearing garlands as they pose with their marriage certificate in the viral images.

    Other photos showed the couple signing the marriage certificate. Adil was dressed casually, while the actress wore a white and pink sharara with a scarf over her forehead.

    After the viral photos of their secret wedding went online, TOI quoted Adil, who reacted to the same and denied getting married to Rakhi Sawant.

    Rakhi Sawant recently shared a video from Taj Memorial Cancer Hospital in which she described her mother's condition. The actress claimed that her mother was admitted to the hospital after being diagnosed with a brain tumour and cancer. She asked her followers to pray for her mother.

    The photos and posts of her wedding got a variety of reactions from social media users. One user wrote, "Congratulations Rakhi and Adil, god bless you both." Another user wrote, "Secret marriage is not secret anymore." A third user wrote, "Truly happy for Rakhi. She deserves to be happy always and forever. God bless them both."

    Rakhi and Adil started dating after Rakhi divorced Ritesh last year. On Bigg Boss 15, the actress presented Ritesh as her spouse.

    Rakhi and Adil are frequently seen together throughout the city. They also appeared in the Tu Mere Dil Me Rahne Ke Layak Nahi song video.

