Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan casts a spell in black Dolce and Gabbana gown

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the screening of Tom Cruise’s Top Gun Maverick as she walked the red carpet wearing a Dolce and Gabbana number.

Image: Getty Images

This year’s Indian pack at the 75th Cannes Film Festival 2022 is being led by Deepika Padukone. However, all eyes had been waiting to see India’s very own Cannes baby, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the red carpet. Marking her first red carpet appearance at the 75th edition of the film festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stunned in a Dolce and Gabbana gown that came with floral accents and an extension of 3D flowers on one sleeve. The actress kept her hair down, eyes rimmed with kohl and lips shaded with pink. She attended the screening of Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun: Maverick on Wednesday evening.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a seasoned Cannes celebrity, is attending the film festival with her actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. ALSO READ: Cannes 2022: Tamannaah to R Madhavan and more left a mark on Day 1 (Pictures)

L’Oreal’s brand ambassador, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been a regular at Cannes Film Festival. From being a jury at the fest to attending screenings and also promoting (or premiering) her films such as Devdas, Sarbjit and Bride And Prejudice, to name a few, Aishwarya has had several stunning moments on the red carpet. ALSO READ: Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone’s retro red carpet look gets the ‘tacky’ tag from netizens

Before the pandemic, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan served two stunning looks, back-to-back. In one she wore Jean Louis Sabaji’s metallic mermaid silhouette gown and in another, it was Ashi Studio’s white dress of tulle and feathers.

Well, her red carpet appearances have mostly been loved and adored, some have also been her not-so-fabulous looks Speaking of one such look, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at 2016’s Cannes Film Festival wore a 'mauve' gown with purple lips that left the internet in splits.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has also worn drapes of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. One memorable look from their collection that the ‘Guru’ actress wore was of drape that she wore with a jacket. The look is from the year when she attended the festival after giving birth to Abhishek Bachchan and her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

