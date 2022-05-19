Pictures: Janhvi Kapoor dons sexy little black dress; gets brutally trolled
Janhvi Kapoor went out to dinner last night. The actress wore a short black slip dress that did not impress the internet. Actress gets brutally trolled, netizens call it 'sleepwear'
Janhvi Kapoor is a big fan of LBDs, and she wore her trusty little black dress again this time. She looked stunning in a strappy black dress that accentuated her proportions.
Her gorgeous wavy hair perfectly framed her features. Black shoes and a lovely black baguette completed the ensemble.
You're fully aware that celebrity comes with a lot of trolling. Some people enjoy her clothes, while others dislike them.
Janhvi Kapoor was recently spotted outside a restaurant wearing a black dress with tiny straps and a slit.
Fans said she looked uncomfortable in the outfit and that it seemed like something she would wear to bed.
Janhvi chose a black tiny slip dress for her look and carried a Prada small purse and shoes in black. Janhvi completed her appearance with coloured lips and little makeup, and mid-parted hair.
Janhvi went on to get brutally slammed by netizens for wearing a 'night wear.' A social media user wrote, "She seems to be always wearing nightwear", "Pulling the dress from everywhere! Then wear atleast what makes u comfortable" , "That is an undergarment" , "Fashion ke naam per kuch bhi" "It’s a sleepwear" read a few of the comments. Also Read: Cannes 2022: Ricky Kej sets sustainable fashion goals, repeats Grammy 2022 outfit on red carpet
In the meantime, Janhvi Kapoor has a number of exciting projects in the works. She was recently featured in Rajkumar Rao and Varun Sharma's horror-comedy Roohi. Mr & Mrs Mahi, her new film with Rajkummar, is out now. She will also appear in the films Mili and Goodluck Jerry. Janhvi is currently filming Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Janhvi's 2022 appears to be jam-packed, and we can't wait to see her on the big screen! Also Read: Cannes 2022: Tom Cruise awarded with honorary Palme d'Or