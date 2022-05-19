Pictures: Janhvi Kapoor dons sexy little black dress; gets brutally trolled

Janhvi Kapoor went out to dinner last night. The actress wore a short black slip dress that did not impress the internet. Actress gets brutally trolled, netizens call it 'sleepwear'



Janhvi Kapoor is a big fan of LBDs, and she wore her trusty little black dress again this time. She looked stunning in a strappy black dress that accentuated her proportions.

Her gorgeous wavy hair perfectly framed her features. Black shoes and a lovely black baguette completed the ensemble.

You're fully aware that celebrity comes with a lot of trolling. Some people enjoy her clothes, while others dislike them.



Janhvi Kapoor was recently spotted outside a restaurant wearing a black dress with tiny straps and a slit.



Fans said she looked uncomfortable in the outfit and that it seemed like something she would wear to bed.

Janhvi chose a black tiny slip dress for her look and carried a Prada small purse and shoes in black. Janhvi completed her appearance with coloured lips and little makeup, and mid-parted hair.



Janhvi went on to get brutally slammed by netizens for wearing a 'night wear.' A social media user wrote, "She seems to be always wearing nightwear", "Pulling the dress from everywhere! Then wear atleast what makes u comfortable" , "That is an undergarment" , "Fashion ke naam per kuch bhi" "It's a sleepwear" read a few of the comments.