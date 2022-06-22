Is Kim Kardashian's sister Khloe Kardashian dating an equity investor? So what about Tristan Thompson?

They are in the "early phases" of a new relationship, while Khloe Kardashian discreetly sees a private equity investor.



US reality TV star Khloe Kardashian is reportedly dating an equity investor. A source close to Page Six claims that the 'The Kardashians' TV actress met the private equity investor through her older sister Kim. At a dinner party, Khloe met the unnamed man, and following that, they reportedly began dating.

Even though Khloe and her boyfriend are still in the "early phases," according to insiders for People magazine, the reality star is "feeling really good" with him.



After splitting from NBA player Tristan Thomspon, the father of her 4-year-old daughter True, when rumours of a new relationship began to circulate, the reality personality and fashion designer declined to comment on her relationship status.



Recently, Khloe had posted a statement on Instagram stories claiming that rumours that she was dating ‘another NBA player’ were ‘Definitely NOT True!!!’ She wrote, "I am not seeing a soul. I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for a while."



Khloe Kardashian is known for dating NBA stars, and she has dated Rashad McCants, James Harden, and Lamar Odom before getting engaged to him in 2009 after just one month of dating.



Khloe found out on the internet that Tristan and fitness model Maralee Nichols had a son late last year, which led to the discovery of the most recent controversy. The entire incident was recorded for The Kardashians, the family's reality television programme, according to a recent Meaww story. ALSO READ: Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s paternity test results out; publicly apologises to Khloe

In a confessional segment on the programme, Khloe said to the cameras, "I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world. Not doing it would be polite. But okay, if you do it, are you not even going to give the rest of the world an f—-ing heads up? It's simply another smack in the face for me. I feel ashamed since it's embarrassing. "I'm reliving every moment, big gesture, trip, and date... That was all a lie. These things are simply happening, and I don't really feel like I'm in my own body; I'm just going through the motions. But after a while, you do start to develop an immunity to them, which is extremely unfortunate," she continued.