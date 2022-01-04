  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s paternity test results out; publicly apologises to Khloe

    The paternity results of Tristan Thompson are out, stating that he does have a baby boy with a Houston woman. He made a public apology to Kim Kardashian's sister Khloe Kardashian for ‘heartache, humiliation’.

    Hollywood Khloe Kardashian ex boyfriend Tristan Thompson paternity test results out publicly apologises to Khloe drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 4, 2022, 9:28 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Khloe Kardashian's former boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, has not two but three children. The basketball player had undergone a paternity test for a baby boy that was born recently to a woman in Houston, Texas, the United States of America. The results of the paternity test revealed that Tristan had fathered the baby, leading him to make a public apology to his ex-girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian who also happens to be the mother of his child.

    In his post, Tristan Thompson accepted the paternity test results saying that he does take full responsibility for his actions and that he is looking forward to raising his son. He went on to add that he apologises for having hurt and disappointed anyone, publicly or privately, during this ordeal. 

    The NBA star, Tristan Thompson, also made a public apology to Khloe Kardashian for his actions. He continued writing in the post, directed to Khloe, saying that she did not deserve the ‘heartache and humiliation’ that he has caused to her, or the way he treated her over the years. Adding more to it, Tristan spoke of how his actions were not in line with the views he had for Khloe.

    ALSO READ: Is Kim Kardashian's sister Khloe Kardashian's TOPLESS ad too HOT for TV? Read report

    Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have a daughter together, named ‘True’. He further said that he has the utmost respect and love for Khloe and that he is “incredibly sorry”. Tristan and Khloe had split their ways last year.

    ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian's 'FAT and 'UGLY' sister Khloe Kardashian, clarifies on controversy over deleted Bikini picture

    The Houston woman, Maralee Nicholas, had earlier sued Tristan Thompson for child support. The case of the child’s paternity was in the court, ruling of which has turned out to be in the woman’s favour. The test confirmed that Tristan did father the baby boy that Nicholas recently gave birth to.

    Tristan Thompson had also claimed that he is retiring from the NBA after the season, requesting the court to lower the amount for the child’s support since he will be unemployed.

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2022, 9:31 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hollywood Bachelor In Paradise star Demi Burnett talks about her mental health struggle read detail

    'Bachelor In Paradise’ star Demi Burnett, talks about her mental health struggle; read details

    Prem Chopra and wife test Covid positive, all details inside SCJ

    Prem Chopra and wife test Covid positive, all details inside

    Arjun Kapoor bashes trolls for targetting him and girlfriend Malaika Arora, check out SCJ

    Arjun Kapoor bashes trolls for targetting him and girlfriend Malaika Arora, check out

    Vijay Deverakonda's Liger breaks records; movie tells story of chai wala turned MMA fighter RCB

    Vijay Deverakonda's Liger breaks records; movie tells story of chai wala turned MMA fighter

    Bigg Boss 15: Abhijit Bichukale challenges Pratik Sehajpal to beat him SCJ

    Bigg Boss 15: Abhijit Bichukale challenges Pratik Sehajpal to beat him

    Recent Stories

    New York AG subpoenas Trump, Ivanka, Donald Trump Jr, seeks depositions in fraud inquiry into family business-dnm

    New York AG subpoenas Trump, Ivanka, Donald Trump Jr, seeks depositions in fraud inquiry into family business

    India vaccinates over 41 lakh children on day 1; PM Modi, Mansukh Mandaviya hail feat-dnm

    India vaccinates over 41 lakh children on day 1; PM Modi, Mansukh Mandaviya hail feat

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests positive for COVID-19 - ADT

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tests positive for COVID-19

    Hollywood Bachelor In Paradise star Demi Burnett talks about her mental health struggle read detail

    'Bachelor In Paradise’ star Demi Burnett, talks about her mental health struggle; read details

    RD Burman death anniversary: Less known facts about Pancham Da scj

    RD Burman death anniversary: Less known facts about Pancham Da

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City: No plans for MCFC right now to bring anybody in, unless we need to - Des Buckingham on OFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: No plans for MCFC right now to bring anybody in, unless we need to - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Congress MP DK Suresh, BJP Minister Ashwath Narayan come to blows in front of CM Bommai at Ramanagara-dnm

    Congress MP DK Suresh, BJP Minister Ashwath Narayan come to blows in front of CM Bommai at Ramanagara

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 47): Lukasz Gikiewicz helps Chennaiyin FC beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 47): Lukasz Gikiewicz helps Chennaiyin FC beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 46): Kerala Blasters and FC Goa settle for a 2-2 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 46): Kerala Blasters and FC Goa settle for a 2-2 draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: CFC needs to be mentally strong and develop a winning mentality - Bozidar Bandovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC needs to be mentally strong and develop a winning mentality - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon