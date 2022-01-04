Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s paternity test results out; publicly apologises to Khloe

The paternity results of Tristan Thompson are out, stating that he does have a baby boy with a Houston woman. He made a public apology to Kim Kardashian's sister Khloe Kardashian for ‘heartache, humiliation’.

Khloe Kardashian's former boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, has not two but three children. The basketball player had undergone a paternity test for a baby boy that was born recently to a woman in Houston, Texas, the United States of America. The results of the paternity test revealed that Tristan had fathered the baby, leading him to make a public apology to his ex-girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian who also happens to be the mother of his child.

In his post, Tristan Thompson accepted the paternity test results saying that he does take full responsibility for his actions and that he is looking forward to raising his son. He went on to add that he apologises for having hurt and disappointed anyone, publicly or privately, during this ordeal.

The NBA star, Tristan Thompson, also made a public apology to Khloe Kardashian for his actions. He continued writing in the post, directed to Khloe, saying that she did not deserve the ‘heartache and humiliation’ that he has caused to her, or the way he treated her over the years. Adding more to it, Tristan spoke of how his actions were not in line with the views he had for Khloe.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have a daughter together, named ‘True’. He further said that he has the utmost respect and love for Khloe and that he is “incredibly sorry”. Tristan and Khloe had split their ways last year.

The Houston woman, Maralee Nicholas, had earlier sued Tristan Thompson for child support. The case of the child’s paternity was in the court, ruling of which has turned out to be in the woman’s favour. The test confirmed that Tristan did father the baby boy that Nicholas recently gave birth to.

Tristan Thompson had also claimed that he is retiring from the NBA after the season, requesting the court to lower the amount for the child’s support since he will be unemployed.