Did Kim Kardashian really damage Marilyn Monroe's gown? Here's what SKIMS' founder said

Mother of four, Kim Kardashian, replies to claims that she ruined Marilyn Monroe's gown at the Met Gala in 2022.

Image: SKIMS/Instagram

Kim Kardashian recently made waves for reportedly destroying Marilyn Monroe's Met Gala 2022 gown. After allegations that Kim had harmed the historic dress after wearing it for the fashion event, the classic outfit Monroe wore in 1962 to sing Happy Birthday to the then-president John F. Kennedy came up lately.

Kardashian addressed the charges during a recent appearance with Today, telling Hoda Kotb how the staff at the Ripley's Believe It or Not! museum assisted her in carefully putting on the garment and the brief time she wore it. Last week, Kim sparked an online stir when netizens criticised her for wearing Monroe's garment and then reportedly spoiling it.



In response to all the rumours, Kim insisted that she didn't harm the dress in any way and stated, "I got along so well with Ripley's; there were handlers in gloves who placed it on me. Such a procedure was used. I entered the red carpet in a robe and slippers, set the dress on the floor, and ascended the steps. I think I wore it for three to four minutes "through Today.



The garment' legendary reputation and significance for American culture, according to Kardashian, are why she opted to wear it since it appeared to fit the Met Gala theme perfectly. She continued by saying that she respects Monroe and knows how much the dress means to American history.