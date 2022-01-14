  • Facebook
    Is Katy Perry topless? Singer's latest post leaves fans wondering and a few drooling (Pictures Insides)

    First Published Jan 14, 2022, 4:51 PM IST
    Singer Katy Perry went topless for her latest social media post; she is seen leaning against a wall posing for the camera

    Yesterday, January 13, Katy Perry wished Orlando Bloom to turn 45th. She posted a few pictures and penned a heartfelt note for the love of her life Bloom to mark his special day.
     

    The Dark House singer shares her daughter, Daisy Dove, with her fiance Orlando Bloom. In the post's comments section, fans lauded the couple as 'the best'. In the video, Orlando is seen feeding Katy Perry a large piece of the burger as the mother is busy relaxing with their daughter Daisy.

    Just after that post, Katy Perry surprised her fans and followers by sharing some jaw-dropping picture that showed her leaning seductively against a wall, topless. Yes, the singer has gone wild seen flashing a bit of sideb**b in a hot new album she posted on her Instagram page. 
     

    Katy Perry stared down at the camera in another picture while getting her makeup brushed up. In another pic, she is enjoying a refreshing drink in a chain mail top, which shows off her toned abs.
     

    The topless picture is cleverly taken to avoid violating the Instagram Community Guildlines over nudity. She captioned it, “let it burn baby,” adding: “#WIG.” Lately, she has been using W.I.G. on SM as an acronym for her new single When I'm Gone with Swedish DJ Alesso. 
     

    In these pictures, we can see her makeup artist Michael Anthony and hairstylist Jesus Guerrero. A few days ago, Katy Perry did her debut performance of her ‘Play’ residency at Resorts World Las Vegas. 
     

    She donned a vibrant beer can bra and a metallic dress covered in crushed beer containers. She was also seen pouring beer on herself in mid-performance. Also Read: Katy Perry gets naughty in sexy 'beer can' bra at Resorts World Las Vegas (SEE PICTURES)
     

