    Katy Perry gets naughty in sexy 'beer can' bra at Resorts World Las Vegas (SEE PICTURES)

    First Published Dec 31, 2021, 12:52 PM IST
    Pop singer Katy Perry caught social media users attention as she performed at onstage during at Resorts World Las Vegas in a beer can dress; take a look

    Katy Perry gets naughty in sexy 'beer can' bra at Resorts World Las Vegas (SEE PICTURES)

    Dark House singer Katy Perry recently did her debut performance of her ‘Play’ residency at Resorts World Las Vegas. She donned a vibrant colour beer can bra and a metallic dress covered in crushed beer containers. She was also seen pouring beer on herself in mid-performance.
     

    Katy Perry gets naughty in sexy 'beer can' bra at Resorts World Las Vegas (SEE PICTURES)

    The 27-year-old pop star took her audience fashion flashbacks as she sprayed whipped cream out of a separate can-bra in her 2010 ‘California Gurls’ music video.
     

    Katy Perry gets naughty in sexy 'beer can' bra at Resorts World Las Vegas (SEE PICTURES)

    During the act on the stage, Katy kicked things off with a pink and white babydoll dress, adding to the retro vibe with white boots and ‘60s makeup.
     

    Katy Perry gets naughty in sexy 'beer can' bra at Resorts World Las Vegas (SEE PICTURES)

    Katy was also seen in a sea of toadstools while wearing a cutout bodysuit, fringed chaps and a matching mushroom cap hat.
     

    Katy Perry gets naughty in sexy 'beer can' bra at Resorts World Las Vegas (SEE PICTURES)

    She was also seen swaying a white minidress and turban she wore while arising from a 16-foot-tall toilet beside an equally massive toilet paper tower.
     

    Katy Perry gets naughty in sexy 'beer can' bra at Resorts World Las Vegas (SEE PICTURES)

    Katy Perry poured a beer glass out of her bustier during the opening night of her Las Vegas residency.
     

    Katy Perry gets naughty in sexy 'beer can' bra at Resorts World Las Vegas (SEE PICTURES)

    Katy Perry emerged from a toilet while wearing an outfit designed by Heather Picchiottino. The singer performed at Katy Perry: PLAY Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Las Vegas.

    Katy Perry gets naughty in sexy 'beer can' bra at Resorts World Las Vegas (SEE PICTURES)

    Katy Perry’s playful glimpses also included this red big mushroom hat and same colour latex chaps by Zaldy. The singer performed at Katy Perry: PLAY Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Las Vegas.

    Katy Perry gets naughty in sexy 'beer can' bra at Resorts World Las Vegas (SEE PICTURES)

    Katy Perry brought some bright sparkle to the stage with this yellow-orange slit gown. She performed during Katy Perry: PLAY Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Las Vegas. 

