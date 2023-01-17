Is Katrina Kaif Pregnant? Fans comment on her latest airport look; here's what they said

Katrina Kaif was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday (January 16) night in a beautiful bright yellow loose kurta. Katrina's appearance has reignited pregnancy gossip.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Is Katrina Kaif Pregnant? Katrina, who is married to Vicky Kaushal, was photographed in a gorgeous yellow kurta at Mumbai airport. After being pictured in Mumbai, the Tiger 3 actress sparked another round of pregnancy rumours.



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Following Lohri celebrations, the actress returned to Mumbai and was spotted exiting the airport as photographers snapped images.



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Her most recent appearance stunned many social media users. Many people congratulated Katrina in the comments section of a paparazzo's post containing her footage. “Just love how elegantly she dresses and even Kangana their airport looks are my most favourite," a fan said.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

“God’s most beautiful creation," added another. “Struck by her Aura..glowing aura 💛 Her walk is powerful yet subtle..gorgeous," added a third user.



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

However, several people thought she appeared pregnant. "She appears to be pregnant, "a remark was read. "Pregnant? "another person inquired.



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

This isn't the first time Katrina Kaif's pregnancy has made news. In May of last year, Bollywood Hungama reported that Katrina and Vicky were expecting their first child together. Vicky's spokeswoman, however, disputed all such rumours in a statement to News18 Showsha, saying, "This news is incorrect. This is a rumour with no basis in fact."



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla