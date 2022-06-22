Is Jim Carrey dead? Here's how Hollywood legend's fans reacted (Fact Check)

After a fake video of Jim Carrey's final words went viral, his admirers and fans took to social media to express their outrage.

Jim Carrey has fallen to another fake death news. The current Jim Carrey death hoax, believe it or not, is the second of its sort. However, this time, many Jim Carrey fans and other social media users fell for the disgusting ruse because of its overtly manipulative nature.

This most recent death hoax of Jim Carrey also comes after a wave of such hoaxes on celebrities, singers, and athletes that have circulated online ever since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and just won't stop, revealing the number of sick people using the internet.

The rumours originated from some clickbait content on both Twitter and YouTube. Inadvertent victims of celebrity death hoaxes include Jennifer Lopez and Adam Sandler, among others, and the number of cases seems to be rising alarmingly.



From where the Jim Carrey death hoax's started

Then why was it so plausible this time around and how did such a terrible joke come to be a second time? Well, it all started with a video that went viral on Twitter and YouTube but which we won't share here due to moral considerations.

Numerous people fell for the deceptive editing of the video, which allowed viewers to witness Jim Carrey's final remarks, filling Twitter and other social media sites with sincere condolences. However, numerous of the same individuals returned to blast the video with ferocious anger after realising it was a disgusting trick.

