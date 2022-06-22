Thalapathy Vijay Birthday: Know ‘Varisu’ actor’s net worth, income, career, cars and more
Thalapathy Vijay has turned a year older today, on Wednesday, June 22. As the actor celebrates his birthday, here is a lowdown on his net worth, career, education, family and more.
Ahead of Vijay’s birthday, the makers of ‘Thalapathy 66’ revealed the title of the film – ‘Varisu’, which stars him along with Rashmika Mandanna. The makers revealed Vijay’s first look in the film on Tuesday, showing him as ‘the boss’ man, all suited up; the flm will hit the theatres on Pongal 2023. Vijay is one of the biggest superstars from the South Indian film industry who has a huge fan following not just down South, but at a pan-India level. Vijay is fondly called ‘Thalapathy’ by his fans, which means ‘commander’. His career’s 66th film ‘Varisu’, before it found its title, was being called ‘Thalapathy 66’. As the actor turned a year older, here is everything that his fans must know about him – from his family to education, net worth, properties, career, car collection and more; take a look.
Vijay’s personal life and family: Vijay is the son of Tamil filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar and playback singer - Carnatic vocalist Shoba. He was born as Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar on 22nd June 1974. The 48-year-old ‘Beast’ actor, who was born in Chennai, is married to Sangeeta Sornalingam. They got married in the year 1999 and have two children together - Jason Sanjay and Divya Shasha.
Vijay’s education: Vijay is one of the most popular actors in Tamil cinema. He attended the Fathima Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Kodambakkam and then went on to attend Balalok Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Virugambakkam. The actor went to study Visual Communications at Loyola College but later dropped out from college as his interest in acting grew further.
Vijay's net worth and salary: According to reports, Vijay’s net worth is said to be around $56 million in 2022, which equals roughly Rs 410 Crore. His monthly salary is at least Rs 3 lakh and his yearly income is roughly Rs 45 crore, reportedly. He also is said to charge anything between Rs 10 crore to Rs 15 crore for each film.
Vijay’s brand endorsements: From Coca-cola to promoting the Indian Premier League team Chennai Super Kings, Vijay endorses many brands. Through the brand endorsements that he does, Vijay earns around Rs 5 to Rs 10 crores annually.
Career and upcoming films: Vijay started his acting career as a child artist in the film ‘Vetriwhich’ was released in 1984. However, he made a debut in 1992 as a lead actor, at the age of 18, in ‘Naalaiya Theerpu’. His first major success was ‘Rasigan’ which was released in 1994. However, 1996’s ‘Poove Unakkaga’ is what made him a recognisable star. His last four releases were Mersal (2017), Sarkar (2018), Bigil (2019), Master (2021) and Beast (2022) are all blockbusters and among the highest grosser in Tamil Cinema. His upcoming movie ‘Varisu’ will be released next year on Pongal.
Vijay’s car collection: He is reportedly a proud owner of Rolls Royce Ghost worth approximately Rs. 6 crores, Audi A8 worth Rs 1.30 crores, BMW series 5 worth Rs 75 lakh, BMW X6 worth Rs 90 lakh, and Mini Cooper worth Rs 35 lakh, among other cars.