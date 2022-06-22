Thalapathy Vijay Birthday: Know ‘Varisu’ actor’s net worth, income, career, cars and more

Thalapathy Vijay has turned a year older today, on Wednesday, June 22. As the actor celebrates his birthday, here is a lowdown on his net worth, career, education, family and more.

Image: Thalapathy Vijay/Twitter

Ahead of Vijay’s birthday, the makers of ‘Thalapathy 66’ revealed the title of the film – ‘Varisu’, which stars him along with Rashmika Mandanna. The makers revealed Vijay’s first look in the film on Tuesday, showing him as ‘the boss’ man, all suited up; the flm will hit the theatres on Pongal 2023. Vijay is one of the biggest superstars from the South Indian film industry who has a huge fan following not just down South, but at a pan-India level. Vijay is fondly called ‘Thalapathy’ by his fans, which means ‘commander’. His career’s 66th film ‘Varisu’, before it found its title, was being called ‘Thalapathy 66’. As the actor turned a year older, here is everything that his fans must know about him – from his family to education, net worth, properties, career, car collection and more; take a look.

Vijay’s personal life and family: Vijay is the son of Tamil filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar and playback singer - Carnatic vocalist Shoba. He was born as Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar on 22nd June 1974. The 48-year-old ‘Beast’ actor, who was born in Chennai, is married to Sangeeta Sornalingam. They got married in the year 1999 and have two children together - Jason Sanjay and Divya Shasha.

