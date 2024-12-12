Nucor, Steel Dynamics, Commercial Metals Stocks Slip On UBS Downgrade: Retail Still Upbeat

The brokerage cited weak third quarter earnings, and softer-than-expected guidance across U.S. steel stocks for the downgrade.

Nucor, Steel Dynamics, Commercial Metals Stocks Slip On UBS Downgrade: Retail Still Upbeat
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 12, 2024, 9:24 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 12, 2024, 9:24 PM IST

Shares of U.S. steelmakers Nucor Corp. (NUE), Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD), and Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) fell sharply in early Thursday trading after UBS downgraded the stocks, citing weak third-quarter earnings and disappointing guidance across the sector. 

Shares of all three companies fell over 3% as markets opened. 

UBS highlighted persistent volume and pricing pressures, despite optimism for a recovery in steel demand and prices by 2025, buoyed by potential tailwinds from President-elect Trump's protectionist policies.

Nucor was downgraded to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’ with its price target cut to $156 from $171 as UBS sees downside risk over the next two quarters.

Screenshot 2024-12-12 094408.png Nucor Sentiment and Message Volume on Dec 12 as of 10:00 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment around Nucor improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ despite UBS’ ‘neutral’ rating  with chatter increasing to ‘extremely high’ levels.  The stock has booked losses of 23% so far this year. 

Meanwhile, Steel Dynamics was downgraded to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’ but its price target was raised to $149, up from $145.

Screenshot 2024-12-12 094818.png Steel Dynamics Sentiment and Message Volume on Dec 12 as of 10:10 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment around the stock remained ‘Neutral’, and message volumes were subdued at ‘normal’ levels.

Despite "weak" results third-quarter results and "disappointing" demand data, Steel Dynamics shares are up over 25% from the September lows, the brokerage said in its research note. 

Unlike Nucor, Steel Dynamics is up 8% so far this year. 

Lastly, Commercial Metals faced the most bearish outlook, downgraded to ‘Sell’ from ‘Buy’ with a price target of $56, down from $62.

Screenshot 2024-12-12 100259.png Commerical Metals Sentiment and Message Volume on Dec 12 as of 10:15 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment around the stock has improved dramatically over the past week to ‘bullish’ from ‘extremely bearish’ while chatter has remained at ‘high’ levels. 

UBS pointed out Commercial Metals has held onto most of the post-election gains despite being hit with a $330M court ruling.

The stock is also the best-performing among the three, with gains of over 17% so far this year. 

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Bitcoin Miner Hut 8 Stock Soars Pre-Market On Rumored Data Center Tie-Up With Meta: Retail Cheers The Buzz

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Lovesac Stock Plummets On Q3 Earnings Miss: Retail Heartbroken

Lovesac Stock Plummets On Q3 Earnings Miss: Retail Heartbroken

D-Wave Stock Rises After $175M Equity Raise, Positive Analyst Action: Retail Upbeat

D-Wave Stock Rises After $175M Equity Raise, Positive Analyst Action: Retail Upbeat

Constellation Energy Stock Climbs On BofA Upgrade Citing Undervaluation: Retail Sentiment Flips To Bullish

Constellation Energy Stock Climbs On BofA Upgrade Citing Undervaluation: Retail Sentiment Flips To Bullish

Keros Stock Hits Rock Bottom After Pulmonary Hypertension Trial Halt, But Retail Bets On A Rebound

Keros Stock Hits Rock Bottom After Pulmonary Hypertension Trial Halt, But Retail Bets On A Rebound

Analyst Says Cybersecurity Industry Will Have Robust 2025: 5 Stocks Retail Is Watching Closely

Analyst Says Cybersecurity Industry Will Have Robust 2025: 5 Stocks Retail Is Watching Closely

Recent Stories

Lovesac Stock Plummets On Q3 Earnings Miss: Retail Heartbroken

Lovesac Stock Plummets On Q3 Earnings Miss: Retail Heartbroken

D-Wave Stock Rises After $175M Equity Raise, Positive Analyst Action: Retail Upbeat

D-Wave Stock Rises After $175M Equity Raise, Positive Analyst Action: Retail Upbeat

Constellation Energy Stock Climbs On BofA Upgrade Citing Undervaluation: Retail Sentiment Flips To Bullish

Constellation Energy Stock Climbs On BofA Upgrade Citing Undervaluation: Retail Sentiment Flips To Bullish

Former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Drone Prathap arrested for throwing explosives into water vkp

BREAKING: Former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Drone Prathap arrested for throwing explosives into water

Keros Stock Hits Rock Bottom After Pulmonary Hypertension Trial Halt, But Retail Bets On A Rebound

Keros Stock Hits Rock Bottom After Pulmonary Hypertension Trial Halt, But Retail Bets On A Rebound

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon