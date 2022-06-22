Is Prabhas giving Adipurush's producers trouble? Here's what we know

Prabhas' fee has been increased to this astronomical figure; Adipurush's producers are in a bind as the budget has increased by 25%.

Prabhas' demand for a pay raise is all the more surprising given that it allegedly comes after the box office failure of Radhe Shyam and despite the producers of Adipurush having previously agreed to a significant payout.

Adipurush, starring Prabhas, is one of the most anticipated forthcoming Indian films, and the fact that it's being marketed as a pan-India picture with a big budget, set against the backdrop of Hindu mythology, and directed by Om Raut (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior), adds to the excitement. The Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan movies appear to be in stormy waters at the moment, owing to its leading man.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor looks too hot to handle in these 7 sexy pictures

Prabhas raises the Adipurush charge and the budget increases by 25%. Prabhas is rumoured to have urged the makers of Adipurush to raise his remuneration to a staggering 120 crore, according to a reliable source in the business.

His compensation for the film was previously estimated to be between 90 and 100 crores. This has put the producers in a bind since, on the one hand, giving in to Prabhas' demand increases the budget by around 25%, while on the other hand, with a significant amount of the picture still to shoot, refusing to give in to his demand might generate unnecessary tension on set. What's more shocking is the actor's demand notwithstanding Radhe Shyam's box office failure.

Also Read: Suriya in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect; here’s how much he charged for R Madhavan’s film

'Wake Up Team Adipurush,' Prabhas fans had already trended. Among other unfavourable news for the film, it appears that Prabhas fans are also upset because, since the film's announcement in mid-2020, there has been little news from the makers, except for the addition of Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist and Kriti Sanon as the leading lady, which appears to have tested the patience of Prabhas fans, who have vented their annoyance on Twitter by trending 'Wake Up Team Adipurush.'

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji fame, produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, and starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, is slated to release on 12th January 2023.