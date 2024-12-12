BREAKING: Former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Drone Prathap arrested for throwing explosives into water

Drone Prathap, a former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant, was arrested for a viral video showing him throwing explosives into the water, causing a dangerous blast. Criticized by environmentalists and the public, he faces legal action for endangering safety under the Explosive Substances Act. Investigation continues.

Former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Drone Prathap arrested for throwing explosives into water vkp
First Published Dec 12, 2024, 9:26 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 12, 2024, 9:34 PM IST

Drone Prathap, a former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant, has landed in legal trouble after a controversial video of him throwing explosives into the water went viral. The Midigeshi police in Tumkur district arrested Prathap under charges of endangering public safety and violating the Explosive Substances Act.  

The video, which Prathap had shared as part of a so-called "science experiment," shows him adding chemicals, including sodium metal, to a water-filled pit. The reaction caused a loud explosion, flames, and scenes resembling a bomb blast. Environmentalists and the public strongly criticized Prathap, accusing him of promoting dangerous acts for social media views. The video also raised concerns about the potential misuse of such demonstrations by miscreants.

Complaint filed against Bigg Boss Kannada 10 runner up Drone Prathap over alleged unauthorised drone sales

Authorities registered an FIR under Section 288 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Explosive Substances Act. According to police, the act posed significant risks to public safety and violated laws regulating explosives. Environmentalist Vijay Nishant expressed worry over the potential impact on the environment and criticized Prathap's irresponsible behaviour.  

Did Bigg Boss Kannada 10 contestant Drone Prathap attempt suicide? Here’s what he said

Prathap, who rose to fame on Bigg Boss Kannada, is now under interrogation by the police to understand his motives behind the stunt. Officials have urged the public to refrain from engaging in or sharing dangerous acts that could encourage illegal activities. The investigation is ongoing, with further action expected based on the findings.  

This incident highlights the need for responsible behaviour, particularly by influencers, to ensure their actions do not harm public safety or the environment.

