Is Janhvi Kapoor India's 'Kylie Jenner'? Actress grabs attention with her sexy bold cut-out dress

Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning on the red carpet in a neon-green backless gown. However, some online users called Kylie Jenner the light version of the Hollywood reality TV star.

Janhvi Kapoor has always managed to attract attention with her seductive appearance. Janhvi has dazzled everyone with her hot looks, which range from bodycon dresses to bikinis.

The actress was spotted at an award ceremony on Tuesday night, and her bold cut-out dress drew everyone's attention. Also read: Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgn, and other celebrity kids show you how to dress for a party.



Janhvi was spotted wearing an olive green dress with a prominent cut-out in the front in photos and videos that have appeared online. Her flamboyant appearance as she made her way to the event turned numerous heads. However, several online users were dissatisfied with her avatar.



While many people were impressed by Janhvi's recent appearance, other netizens mocked her and referred to her as the "lite" version of Hollywood reality TV star Kylie Jenner.



Janhvi Kapoor was most recently seen in the survival thriller Mili, directed by Mathukutty Xavier and produced by Boney Kapoor.

The film was a remake of the director's Malayalam film Helen, which premiered in 2019. Janhvi had spent the whole 20-day shoot inside a freezer at minus 15 degrees Celsius.



